Holi ‘Pawri’ To Stand Up Comedy - What's Up In Delhi This Weekend

Things To Do In Delhi This Weekend: The clock is ticking and the moment is not far when you’ll shut your laptops and let yourselves loose for the upcoming weekend which is just a few hours away. It’s time to spend quality time with your loved ones, and if you wish to do something different rather than going to malls and shopping then we’ve got you! If you are in Delhi this weekend then you must visit these places to relax and enjoy your weekend. From Holi ‘pawri’s’ to gigs happening in and around Delhi-NCR.

Here’s What You Can Do This Weekend In Delhi From March 3-5:

Poochkari

All the pet parents in the city, this news is for you! Now no need to leave your pets at home as you celebrate Holi with your friends and family as Poochkari 0.2 welcomes you with your furry friends. To make it a safe Holi for your pets, Poochkari is hosting a dog-friendly holi ‘pawri’ with organic colours, good food, and music to give you all the festive feels!

Location: Petstreet Resort, 48, HPS Farms, Sector 135, Noida

Date: March 5

Time: 12 pm onwards

Entry Fee: Rs 799 onwards

Diary Of Secrets

For the ones who are bored of going to the cinema and wish to watch something out of the ‘reel world’ then this can be the thing for you. The play is a psychological theatrical drama full of twists and turns and an indulging climax. Hence this can be a perfect weekend watch for you.

Location: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium

Date: March 5

Time: 6:30 pm

Ticket Fee: Rs 150 onwards

Sunday Standup - A Stand-Up Comedy Show

Weekends come with the hope to relax and share a good laugh with your loved ones. Hence, to make you smile wide, the Sunday Stand Up lets you end your week on a high note. If you wish to be ‘high on life’ then this will be the perfect Sunday for you.

Location: Chat Gully Studio: Delhi

Date: March 5

Tickets: Rs 199 onwards (BookMyShow)

Land Of Music

Get ready to spend your Sunday on the musical tunes as MC Square, Milind Gaba, Vilen and Jasmine Sandlas are coming to Delhi-NCR to give you a fun-filled weekend. Catch these musicians and dance your heart out at the Land Of Music.

Location: Rally Ground Opposite India Oil Company, Sector -12, Faridabad

Date: March 5

Tickets: Rs 499 onwards (BookMyShow)