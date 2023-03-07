topStoriesenglish2580754
Happy Holi 2023: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Statuses, Facebook Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Holi Wishes 2023: Here are some wishes you can send to your loved ones on this festival of colours. 

  • Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 7
  • Dhulandi will be played on March 8
  • Here are some Holi wishes to send this festival of colours

Happy Holi 2023: The much-awaited festival of colours, Holi is finally here and India is gearing up to celebrate it with full pomp and show. This year the Choti Holi or Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 7 (today) and Badi Holi or Dhulandi, also known as ‘Rang Wali Holi’ will be celebrated on March 8. Holi is one of the major Hindu festivals and is celebrated with friends, and family and brings every community together. People put ‘Gulaal’ colours on each other, decorate their homes, and make traditional delicacies like Gujiya, Thandai, Dahi Bhalla, Malpua, and more. 

Kids often play Holi with water balloons or use toy water guns filled with coloured water. Apart from these things, people add colours to each other's lives by sending wishes and greetings to their loved ones. If you wish to do the same then here are some Whatsapp Holi wishes, statuses, and Facebook Holi greetings to send to your near and dear ones. 

Holi Wishes: Whatsapp Texts, Greetings, Statuses And More

1) May you celebrate the festival of colours with joy, laughter and togetherness. Happy Holi to you and your family. 

2) Here’s wishing you and your family a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours fill your lives with love and prosperity. Happy Holi!

3) May this Holi strengthen the bond between you and your family. Have a colourful Holi!

4) With water pistols, water balloons, and a lot of colours, kickstart your celebrations of the festival of colours. Happy Holi.

5) May the canvas of your life be filled with the colours of love, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Holi.

6) Bright gulaal, playful pichkaris, lavish gujiyas, and melodious songs are what make the perfect Holi. Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful and safe Holi!

7) With a glass of thandai and a platter of lip-smacking dishes, may you celebrate Holi with a lot of happiness.

8) Evil can prevail all over, but the ultimate winner will always be truth, faith, and prosperity. Keep your faith in the Lord. Happy Holi.

9) Paint the canvas of your life with the most beautiful colours of nature. Happy Holi!

10) May you have the most blessed holi festival that you ever had. Happy Holi!

