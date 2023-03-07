topStoriesenglish2580708
Happy Holi 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Holi Puja Timings, Wishes, Greetings, and how festival of colours is celebrations across India. 

Happy Holi 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Holika Dahan Puja Time, Vidhi, Samagri, Whatsapp Wishes, Greetings And Holi Celebrations In India
Happy Holi, Holika Dahan 2023: India is a diverse nation and celebrates several festivals throughout the year. One of the major Hindu festivals 'Holi' is just around the corner and nation is gearing up to celebrate it with full pomp and show. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 7 and 8, where Choti Holi or Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 7, and Badi Holi/Dhulandi or 'Rang Wali Holi' will be celebrated on March 8. Holi is celebrated to commemorate the victory of good over evil and to celebrate the eternal love of Lord Krishna and Radha. 

Holi is celebrated in different ways across India. From celebrating the festival of colours with gulaal to Lathmar Holi, India celebrates it in various ways. It is a festival where people come together and put ‘gulaal’ (colours) on each other and enjoy traditional delicacies. Gujiya, thandai, dahi bhalle, chole bhature, pakore and much more adds to the celebration of Holi. 

07 March 2023
08:05 AM

Holika Dahan Wishes: Greetings And Messages To Share On Choti Holi

1) May this Holi brings positivity, hope, and opportunities to achieve heights in your life. Here's wishing you a very happy and safe Choti Holi. 

2) This Holika Dahan, may all your sorrows, problems, and pain come to an end, and may you live a happy, healthy, prosperous life. Wish you a very Happy Choti Holi. 

3) Here’s wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Holi.

4) ‘Apko aur apke parivar ko Holika Dahan ki bhut shubhkaamnayein.’ (Wish you and your family a very happy and prosperous Holika Dahan.)

5) This Holika Dahan, may Lord Narasimha shower the best of his blessings on you and your family. Wish you a very happy Choti Holi. 

 

