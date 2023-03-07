Happy Holi 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Holika Dahan Puja Time, Vidhi, Samagri, Whatsapp Wishes, Greetings And Holi Celebrations In India

Happy Holi, Holika Dahan 2023: India is a diverse nation and celebrates several festivals throughout the year. One of the major Hindu festivals 'Holi' is just around the corner and nation is gearing up to celebrate it with full pomp and show. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 7 and 8, where Choti Holi or Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 7, and Badi Holi/Dhulandi or 'Rang Wali Holi' will be celebrated on March 8. Holi is celebrated to commemorate the victory of good over evil and to celebrate the eternal love of Lord Krishna and Radha.

Holi is celebrated in different ways across India. From celebrating the festival of colours with gulaal to Lathmar Holi, India celebrates it in various ways. It is a festival where people come together and put ‘gulaal’ (colours) on each other and enjoy traditional delicacies. Gujiya, thandai, dahi bhalle, chole bhature, pakore and much more adds to the celebration of Holi.