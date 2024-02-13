Happy Kiss Day 2024: Adorable Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages And Quotes To Send To Your Beloved

Kissing is a simple but profound expression of love and is celebrated every year on February 13, just a day ahead of Valentine's Day. It's the seventh day of Valentine's Week, which culminates with Valentine's Day on February 14. A kiss is more than a physical gesture, it's an expression of emotional, mental and soul connection with lovers and Kiss Day celebrates just that. On Kiss Day, lovers around the globe show their appreciation for their partner through warm gestures.

Valentine's Week is a time of love. Valentine's Day falls on February 14, while the celebrations begin a week before with Rose Day on February 7, Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12 and Kiss Day on February 13.

Happy Kiss Day 2024: Wish Your Special Someone With These Beautiful Messages

1) I love you, my sweetheart. You are adorable, cute, and my life. Kissing you makes my day happy and bright.

2) A kiss from you has the power to brighten up my days. I love you. Happy Kiss Day.

3) Just a kiss makes my day, a peck on the cheek every morning brightens up the day. Happy kiss day baby!

4) Your kiss can make me feel a million butterflies in my heart. Here's raising a toast to such beautiful moments we share. Happy Kiss Day.

5) Sending you a lot of kisses from miles away. I hope these remind you of my love for you. Happy Kiss Day!

6) I look forward to this day filled with kisses as warm as sunshine and as sweet as you my love. Happy Kiss Day, my love!

7) Our first kiss was the happiest day of my life. I promise to always love and cherish you. Happy Kiss Day, sweetheart.

8) Your kisses are a promise of love. They fill my heart with love, hope and joy. Happy Kiss Day.

9) A day without kissing you feels incomplete. Happy Kiss Day, darling.

10) Whenever you go through a tough time, I promise to brush all your worries away with my kisses. Happy Kiss Day.

11) Happy Kiss Day, darling! Your kisses are my favourite addiction.

12) May every kiss we share today deepen our love and bond. Happy Kiss Day to the one who holds my heart forever!

Happy Kiss Day: Famous Quotes On Kissing

1) "The best things in life can never be kept; they must be given away. A smile, a kiss, and love." – Tony Farrar

2) "Kiss me, and you will see how important I am." ― Sylvia Plath

3) "The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?"

― Percy Bysshe Shelley

4) "Kiss me again,” he says, drunk and foolish. “Kiss me until I am sick of it." ― Holly Black

5) “I didn't want to kiss you goodbye — that was the trouble — I wanted to kiss you good night — and there's a lot of difference.”

― Ernest Hemingway