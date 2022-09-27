Happy Navratri 2022: Best wishes, quotes and WhatsApp greetings

The chill in the wind indicates the arrival of the much-anticipated Navratri festival. This event is held to honour and show our love for all of Goddess Parvati's nine avatars. People observe fasts, offer prayers to the many avatars of the Goddess on each day of Navratri, dance to garba, decorate their homes, and joyfully get ready for the last day, the tenth day, Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. People supplicate the Goddess for courage, insight, joy, happiness, fortune, and peace.

Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri, the second avatar of Navdurga. In white clothing, she emits a serene and pleasant appearance. She has a Kamandal (a traditional water container) in one hand and a Japa mala, a string of beads, in the other. Hindu scriptures claim that Goddess Brahmacharini underwent penance in order to please Lord Shiva.

Happy Navratri 2022: Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes

1. This Navratri, may Goddess Durga remove all your sufferings and may you get blessed with a happy and healthy life. Jai Mata Di.

2. Maa Shakti ka vaas ho, sankton ka naash ho, har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, Jai Mata Di! Happy Navratri!

3. Happy Navaratri to you and your family! Today I wish Goddess Shakti to take away all your troubles and sorrows. I hope your life is filled with all nine shades of happiness. I pray to Mata Rani to make all your wishes come true. God bless you! Jai Mata Di!

4. May the celestial blessings of Maa Durga be with you and your family. Have the best time this Navratri with your family and celebrate every form of Maa Durga with a great usher. Happy Navratri!

5. I wish you get blessed with happiness and may all your dreams come true on this delightful occasion. Happy Navratri 2022!

6. May your home be blessed with the lotus feet of Maa Durga which bring into your life eternal happiness and smiles. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri.

7. May Maa Durga is always there to guide us through the difficult times of our lives. Warm greetings on the occasion of Navratri to you and your loved ones.

8. Wishing you nine nights of devotion, spirituality and happiness. Happy Navratri!

9. May this auspicious occasion fill your heart and brighten up your life. Shubh Navratri! Jai Mata Di!

10. On these special days, as you celebrate strength & courage and the triumph of good over evil, we wish you success & happiness in everything you do.

HAPPY NAVRATRI.

Today is the second day of Navratri and Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped and so here's wishing that Mata Brahmacharini illuminate your day with joy and blessings. Happy Navratri to everyone celebrating.