Navratri 2022: DARE NOT miss these items during Puja, OTHERWISE...

Shardiya Navratri Puja Samagri list: Today marks the beginning of Shardiya Navratri, a nine-day celebration celebrating Maa Durga. Check out the list of items you'll need for performing puja rituals before the blessed occasion.
- Shardiya Navratri begins today, 26th September
- Kalash sthpana is done before installing Maa Durga's idol
- Keep these puja items ready before starting the Puja rituals
The Hindu festival of Shardiya Navratri honours Devi Durga, the consort of Lord Shiva, and it takes place in the month of Ashwin. The arrival of the Mother Goddess or Devi Maa from her heavenly abode to the land of the living is celebrated by her devotees because she symbolises feminine strength (Shakti). On the first day (Pratipada), Ashwin Shukla Paksha, the celebrations begin.
The festivities begin with a ceremonial Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana.
Navratri 2022: Puja Samagri list
Puja samagri for Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana
1. A Kalash (copper/bronze/brass/silver/clay). NEVER use steel or plastic.
2. Brown coconut with husk (whole)
3. A few Mango leaves or betel leaves
4. Haldi
5. Kumkum
6. Chandan
7. Akshat
8. Water
9. Coins (real ones!)
10. A piece of fresh red cloth (unused)
11. Fresh flowers
12. An earthen tray or a plate bigger than the Kalash
13. Soil or natural clay
14. Nav Dhanya (seeds of nine different grains)
Puja Samagri for Nav Durga puja (for all nine days)
1. Goddess Durga's photo or idol made of Pancha Dhatu (five metals)
2. A chowki (raised wooden platform or a table for keeping the idol/photo frame of Maa Durga)
3. Fresh unused pieces of red cloth
4. Solah shringar items (16 cosmetic items)- sindoor, Mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, Alta or Mahavir, hairpins
5. Sesame oil or mustard oil or ghee for the lamp (for Akhand Jyoti)
6. Cotton wicks
7. Brass/silver lamp
8. Gangajal (for cleansing the puja area)
9. Dhoop
10. Agarbatti (incense sticks)
11. Coconut (nariyal)
12. Akshat
13. Paan and supari
14. Kumkum
15. Haldi
16. Chandan
17. Camphor (Kapur)
18. Sacred thread - Kalava (red and yellow)
19. Sweets (Naivedya) and bhog
20. Flowers
21. Fruits (banana, apples etc.)
22. Laung-elaichi (clove and cardamom)
23. Batasha
24. A few currency coins
25. Trays for arranging the offerings
26. Toran (door hangings) made of mango leaves for the main door
Here's wishing a very Happy Navratri!
