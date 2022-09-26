Navratri 2022: DARE NOT miss these items during Puja, OTHERWISE...

The Hindu festival of Shardiya Navratri honours Devi Durga, the consort of Lord Shiva, and it takes place in the month of Ashwin. The arrival of the Mother Goddess or Devi Maa from her heavenly abode to the land of the living is celebrated by her devotees because she symbolises feminine strength (Shakti). On the first day (Pratipada), Ashwin Shukla Paksha, the celebrations begin.

The festivities begin with a ceremonial Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana.

Navratri 2022: Puja Samagri list

Puja samagri for Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana

1. A Kalash (copper/bronze/brass/silver/clay). NEVER use steel or plastic.

2. Brown coconut with husk (whole)

3. A few Mango leaves or betel leaves

4. Haldi

5. Kumkum

6. Chandan

7. Akshat

8. Water

9. Coins (real ones!)

10. A piece of fresh red cloth (unused)

11. Fresh flowers

12. An earthen tray or a plate bigger than the Kalash

13. Soil or natural clay

14. Nav Dhanya (seeds of nine different grains)

Puja Samagri for Nav Durga puja (for all nine days)

1. Goddess Durga's photo or idol made of Pancha Dhatu (five metals)

2. A chowki (raised wooden platform or a table for keeping the idol/photo frame of Maa Durga)

3. Fresh unused pieces of red cloth

4. Solah shringar items (16 cosmetic items)- sindoor, Mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, Alta or Mahavir, hairpins

5. Sesame oil or mustard oil or ghee for the lamp (for Akhand Jyoti)

6. Cotton wicks

7. Brass/silver lamp

8. Gangajal (for cleansing the puja area)

9. Dhoop

10. Agarbatti (incense sticks)

11. Coconut (nariyal)

12. Akshat

13. Paan and supari

14. Kumkum

15. Haldi

16. Chandan

17. Camphor (Kapur)

18. Sacred thread - Kalava (red and yellow)

19. Sweets (Naivedya) and bhog

20. Flowers

21. Fruits (banana, apples etc.)

22. Laung-elaichi (clove and cardamom)

23. Batasha

24. A few currency coins

25. Trays for arranging the offerings

26. Toran (door hangings) made of mango leaves for the main door

Also Read: Shardiya Navratri 2022, Day 1: Puja vidhi and mantras to worship Maa Shailputri

Here's wishing a very Happy Navratri!