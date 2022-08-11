Raksha Bandhan 2022 wishes: The auspicious and joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan is here. With lots of sweets, puja thali and the sacred thread of Rakhi, Indian homes are geared up to celebrate the beautiful festival. For some of us, our brothers and sisters are in different cities or even countries, and while we have video calls, a sweet text from our sibling today definitely makes our day. Here are some greetings and quotes that you can share with your siblings today.

5 Raksha Bandhan wishes that sisters can send their brothers

- Near or far, we will always be a part of each other's life. Happy Raksha Badhan, brother!

- Dear brother, I can't imagine my life without you. Be happy and healthy, Happy Raksha Bandhan.

- My childhood would have been completely different if you were not there in my life. It's a childhood I would not have wanted! Happy Raksha Bandhan, brother.

- This thread binds us for life, as does our love for each other. Happy Raksha Bandhan, dear brother.

- The fights for that last piece of chocolate, for parent's attention, for gifts...these are precious fights I would love to have again and again only with you, dear brother! Happy Raksha Bandhan.



5 Raksha Bandhan wishes that brothers can send their sisters

- Having a sister like you means that I have a permanent cheerleader who has my back. Always! Happy Raksha Badhan, dear sister!

- You are my best friend and no one can have a place in my heart as you have. Sister dearest, Happy Raksha Badhan.

- We may not be in the same town today for this joyous occasion, but I am always there for you, with you. Happy Raksha Badhan, sister.

- Dear sister, if I were able to choose a sibling for the next life, I will choose you, always. Happy Raksha Badhan!

- Life has its ups and downs, but with you by my side as my forever cheerleader, it feels that every difficulty can be overcome. Happy Raksha Badhan, dearest sister!

5 quotes to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters

- “Brothers and sisters can say things to one another that no one else can.” – Gregory E. Lang

- “Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply.” – Jane Austen

- “Is solace anywhere more comforting than in the arms of a sister.” – Alice Walker

- “Sometimes Being a Brother Is Even Better Than Being a Superhero.” – Marc Brown

- “My siblings are my best friends.” – America Ferrera



