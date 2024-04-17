Happy Ram Navami 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Messages And WhatsApp Status To Share With Loved Ones

Ram Navami holds great significance in Hinduism and is celebrated in India during the auspicious period of Chaitra Navratri. This year, Ram Navami falls on April 17, 2024, a Wednesday. The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Rama, considered the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, known for his righteousness, virtue, and compassion.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama is revered as the epitome of virtuousness and good conduct. The birth of Lord Rama is recounted in the ancient epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata. Legend has it that King Dasaratha conducted the Putra Kamesti Yagna to be blessed with children. Queen Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Rama, Queen Sumitra to Lord Shatrughan, and Queen Kaikeyi to Lord Bharat.

On the auspicious occasion, here is a list of wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

Best Ram Navami 2024 Wishes, And Messages

- With the blessings of Lord Ram, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your family.

- On this Ram Navami, I wish that Lord Ram takes all your fear and worries away. Happy Ram Navami!

- This Ram Navami, may Lord Ram shower you with his blessings, love and care. I wish you and your family a very Happy Ram Navami.

- May all your dreams and desires come true, and may you succeed in all your endeavours. Happy Ram Navmi 2024.

- Ram Navami is the festival of celebrating the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. May your life be filled with light, happiness, prosperity, and countless success. Happy Ram Navami 2024.

Ram Navami Greetings

- On the holy occasion of Rama Navami, I wish that Shri Ram fills your home with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami!

- This Rama Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his choicest blessings. Happy Rama Navami!

- On this holy occasion of Sri Rama Navami, let us pray to Lord Rama to bless us with strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome all challenges in life. Jai Shree Ram!

- Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

Ram Navami WhatsApp Status to share

- Today as we celebrate the pious festival of Ram Navami, our wishes and prayers are with you and your near ones. Here’s to wishing that Lord Ram's blessings surround you all.

- With the blessings of Lord Ram, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your family.