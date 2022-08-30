NewsLifestyleCulture
HARTALIKA TEEJ 2022

Hartalika Teej 2022: Last minute DIY simple, easy and beautiful mehndi designs

Hartalika Teej 2022 is being celebrated all across India by women of all ages to pray for a long and healthy life of their husbands. Here are some last-minute tips on Mehendi designs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Hartalika Teej is observed by both married and unmarried women
  • This Teej falls one day before Ganesh Chaturthi
  • Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day

Hartalika Teej 2022: Last minute DIY simple, easy and beautiful mehndi designs

Being one of those busy bees, you must be looking for mehndi designs that are both beautiful and simple that you can apply in under five minutes.  You are not alone, so don't worry. As Hartalika Teej 2022 is being celebrated today (Tuesday, August 30, 2022), women are searching for easy mehndi designs to adorn their hands. It's also Ganesh Chaturthi tomorrow, so it's the right time to apply some pretty mehendi. 

 

Also Read: Hartalika Teej 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Vrat Katha

Here is a selection of the newest Arabic mehndi designs for the front and back hands:

1. Large circles with filled in tips of fingers (the best last minute mehndi designs all busy mothers have applied)

(Pic courtesy: File pic) 


2. Criss-cross line pattern (small leaf -like) with little or no details

(Pic courtesy: Pixabay) 


3. 'Bail-design'- The leafy all time favourite

(Pic courtesy: Pixabay) 

4. Modern leafy pattern for the exotic look

(Pic courtesy: Pixabay) 
 


Also Read: Happy Hartalika Teej 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings for your loved ones

Women also dress up for this festival, ideally in sarees, and adorn their hands with mehndi.

hartalika teej 2022hartalika teej dateHartalika Teej pujahappy hartalika teejHartalika Teej puja timings

