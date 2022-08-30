Hartalika Teej 2022: Last minute DIY simple, easy and beautiful mehndi designs
Hartalika Teej 2022 is being celebrated all across India by women of all ages to pray for a long and healthy life of their husbands. Here are some last-minute tips on Mehendi designs.
- Hartalika Teej is observed by both married and unmarried women
- This Teej falls one day before Ganesh Chaturthi
- Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day
Being one of those busy bees, you must be looking for mehndi designs that are both beautiful and simple that you can apply in under five minutes. You are not alone, so don't worry. As Hartalika Teej 2022 is being celebrated today (Tuesday, August 30, 2022), women are searching for easy mehndi designs to adorn their hands. It's also Ganesh Chaturthi tomorrow, so it's the right time to apply some pretty mehendi.
Here is a selection of the newest Arabic mehndi designs for the front and back hands:
1. Large circles with filled in tips of fingers (the best last minute mehndi designs all busy mothers have applied)
(Pic courtesy: File pic)
2. Criss-cross line pattern (small leaf -like) with little or no details
(Pic courtesy: Pixabay)
3. 'Bail-design'- The leafy all time favourite
(Pic courtesy: Pixabay)
4. Modern leafy pattern for the exotic look
(Pic courtesy: Pixabay)
Women also dress up for this festival, ideally in sarees, and adorn their hands with mehndi.
