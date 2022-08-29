Hartalika Teej 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Vrat Katha

Hartalik Teej 2022: A day before Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej is observed. Here is a list of everything you will need, from a date to the puja vidhi, if you are one of those who will be fasting on this day.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Puja timings and Puja Shubh Muhurat

As per the Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi is from 3:20 pm on August 29 to 3:33 om on August 30. The ideal time to offer your prayers to god is from



Hartalika Teej Prataha Kaal Puja Muhurat- 6:05 am to 8:38 am

Hartalika Teej Pradosh Kaal - 6:33 pm to 8:51 pm

Also Read: Hartalika Teej 2022: History, Significance, Puja muhurat, ritual, samagri details here

Hartalika Teej 2022: Puja Vidhi

During this Hindu festival, worshipping Hartalika Teej in the morning is considered auspicious. If this is not possible, then worship can be done in Pradosh Kaal after sunset. On this day the idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati are worshipped.

First, clean the place of worship and keep a square there. Install the idols of Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, and Ganesh Ji atop it after laying out banana leaves. After that, perform Shodashopachar worship for all three. After that, give Lord Shiva your dhoti and angocha and Maa Parvati your entire married woman-related collection. Later, give all of these goods to a Brahmin.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Story of Hartalika Teej Vrat

Lord Shankar told Parvati the tale about the greatness of the Hartalika Teej fast in order to help her remember her past life. The tale goes like, "O Parvati, when you were twelve years old, you performed a significant penance by going downwards on the banks of the Ganges in the Himalayas during one of your early years. Your father used to become very distressed upon witnessing this severe atonement of yours. Narad ji visited your father one day as a result of your penance and his problems. "O Rajan, Lord Vishnu wants to marry your daughter Sati," he stated. For this task, he has sent me to you. And your father accepted this offer.

Following this, Devarshi Narad ji informed Lord Vishnu that Himalayaraj desired to wed you to his daughter Sati. This was also approved by Vishnu Ji. Your father informed you that your marriage to Vishnu had been arranged when you got home. Mother Sati was really saddened upon hearing this, and you began weeping loudly.

Also Read: Happy Hartalika Teej 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings for your loved ones

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Whatsapp greetings to share on Ganeshotsav

Each time you do an aarti or prahar, you should offer the three idols bilva, mango, champak, and kewra leaves.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)