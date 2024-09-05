Hartalika Teej 2024: Date, Rituals, Puja Vidhi, And Significance

This festival is observed by women who honor Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They participate in the celebration with devotion, offering prayers for their husbands' well-being and a peaceful married life.

Hartalika Teej, a significant festival for women across different regions of India, will be celebrated on Friday, September 6. The day involves rituals and prayers offered to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, with the aim of receiving their blessings for a joyful and harmonious marriage.

Hartalika Teej 2024 Date and Puja Timing

Date: September 6, 2024; Friday

Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 6:03 AM to 8:34 AM

Tritiya Tithi Begins: 12:21 PM on September 5, 2024

Tritiya Tithi Ends: 3:01 PM on September 6, 2024

Significance of Hartalika Teej

Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Bhadrapada. On this day, women, particularly in North India, honor Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati by crafting their idols from sand. The festival is believed to bring marital joy and the blessing of children.

The term "Hartalika" comes from the words "Harat" (abduction) and "Aalika" (female friend). As per legend, to stop Goddess Parvati’s father from forcibly marrying her to Lord Vishnu, her friend took her away to a dense forest. This act inspired the observance of Hartalika Teej, during which women celebrate Goddess Parvati's dedication and resolve.

In South Indian states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, this festival is called Gowri Habba. On this day, women perform the Swarna Gowri Vratha, praying to Goddess Gowri (a form of Parvati) for a joyful and prosperous married life.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

The morning time is considered auspicious for performing the Hartalika Teej Puja. However, if performing the Puja in the morning is not feasible, the Pradosh time in the evening is also suitable. The Puja involves:

Early Morning Bath: Women take a bath using a mixture of sesame and amla powder.

Dressing in Fine Clothes: They dress up in fine clothes and jewellery after the bath.

Sankalp: Women take a vow (Sankalp) to observe the Hartalika Vrat to please Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Ganesh Puja: The ritual starts with the worship of Lord Ganesh, as he is worshipped before any other deity in Hindu rituals.

Shiva-Parvati Puja: The main Puja involves the Shodashopachara (sixteen-step) worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Narration of the Hartalika Story: During the Puja, the story of Hartalika is narrated.

In North India, especially in states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, Hartalika Teej is celebrated with much zeal. It is one of the three important Teej festivals that women observe during the months of Sawan and Bhadrapada, along with Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej.