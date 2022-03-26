Hindu New Year begins from April 2: Find out what does Panchang indicate for 12 zodiac signs

New Delhi: According to the Hindu calendar, the New Year begins on Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra. This year it is falling on April 2 - therefore bringing in celebrations, happiness and prosperity in abundance for all. Find below the yearly predictions of 12 Zodiac signs according to our Vedic astrology and numerology.

Know more about the Stars and the Grahas (The Vedic Planets ), Conjunctions, Placement of Planets in different Nakshatras, Rashi and the degree of their effects.

(Below mentioned annual predictions are by astrologer Preetha Katyal)

Aries

The year prominently talks about the material realm with its pleasure and pitfalls. It indicates dangerous addictions or dependency on material goods. The months from April to September is a time of caution to reassess your wealth. It indicates restrictions, conditioning in Relationships can be destructive. Donating alms to the needy on a Wednesday will be fruitful.

Taurus

The year starts with an indication that the Stagnation period in your lives for the past twelve months has to come to an end. Opportunities are galore for job seekers. It predicts a good time for businesses. New Beginnings in relationships. Health needs care. Donate in cash and kind.

Gemini

This year offers rewards and recognition of accomplishments in fields of creativity and Administrative spheres. Health needs care. Skin ailments may become a matter of concern.

Cancer

A year full of promises and Excellence. Job seekers may herald a position of Authority within a flourishing Company. Regarding a career, business owners may accumulate wealth. Relationships are loving and caring. Health needs care. Overstress may lead to stomach ailments.

Leo

The year starts with an indication that a positive change will start from the month of July. Emotional upheavals, Financial problems, Health issues and Physical ailments will end by the month of July. A new beginning is seen after the 13th of July. Be positive as every night has a silver lining.

Virgo

The year indicates a warm and loving gentle attitude towards situations in life .job seekers need a lot of patience and loyalty. Family and friends need moral support from their loved ones. Businessmen need to deal practically. Emotional disparities are likely between parents and children, from April to the end of May.

Libra

This year shows excellent opportunities for career growth and success. Job seekers are bound to pursue careers that they truly desire. Money is acquired in abundance. A commitment in relationships leads to marriage for some. Health is at its best. Happiness and contentment in all spheres of Life,

Scorpio

Hard work and determination, vigilance and dedication will be rewarded. It indicates that the gateway of irritation has passed through and the testing time is over. Relationships that are strained and stressed may develop into something profound. Spiritual inclination and meditation will help to calm the mind. Feeding birds and animals reduce the stress in life and help to be positive and healthy.

Saggitarius

An excellent year for Sagittarians. People in the field of Administration, Communication are going to achieve great heights in their careers. This year gives opportunities to manifest financial goals relationships are smooth and loving and can accomplish their set goals. Spiritual growth is indicated.

Capricorn

This year indicates a return to a balanced state through an act of charity and generosity. Favours will be reciprocated and debts repaid. Business, career opportunities and benefits, unexpected gains and monetary help indicated. Relationships will be given priority. Generosity and acts of kindness bring rewards. Health is satisfactory.

Aquarius

The year emphasizes an emotional struggle. New opportunities you may have dreamed about will come your way through a lot of struggle. Business deals are offered but the Progress is slow. Emotional turmoil in relationships is indicated as of now. Dont take any haste steps regarding relationships. Dont lose heart and become disillusioned. A change in the time phase is indicated after the month of August.

Pisces

The year starts on a positive note, particularly in matters of finance and inheritance. This year indicates good health and prosperity. Relationships are happy and understanding. A wonderful sense of completeness is achieved in all aspects.

(These are general predictions based on 12 zodiac signs by astrologer Preetha Katyal)