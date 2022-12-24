Hindu wedding calendar: Best shaadi muhurats - THIS is when you should get married

For Hindu festivals or any auspicious events, muhurat plays a very important role. All auspicious work - marriage, naming ceremony of a baby, shifting to a new home, starting a new project or business - are done on a particular date and time, considered a shubh muhurat. According to astrology, muhurat plays a significant role in our lives and a wrong muhurat can lead to a lot of problems. Falguni Sharma, astrologer of All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, speaks about muhurats and their significance in Hindu weddings.

Marriage is one of the most crucial events in one's life. A shubh muhurat for marriage is determined by the Panchang - the Hindu calendar, made by calculating the positions of planets in the universe - and the aim is to ensure that during the marriage, planets shower blessings on

us as their positive rays that fall upon us.

"If we talk astrologically, the most important planets for marriage are the Moon, Jupiter, and the Sun. We take into consideration the position of Jupiter for women and the Sun for men; the Moon rules our hearts, mind, and our inner selves, so we check Moon's position for both partners. We actually see their power and observe if these planets are in a good position according to the individual's zodiacs," shares Falguni Sharma.

Also read: The RED Wedding! Why Indian brides continue to prefer red for their shaadis

So if you are planning to pick a date in 2023, consider these points:

● For women, when Jupiter is 2nd, 5th, 7th, 9th or 11th in the transit from the position of Jupiter in the lagan birth chart, then it’s considered a good muhurat.

● If Jupiter is 1st, 3rd or 6th from the zodiac, then the muhurat is fine, you can marry along with some ritual prayer to Jupiter.

● But you should definitely avoid it when it’s 4th, 8th and 12th.

Similarly, for men, we see the Sun’s position, says Sharma:

● If the Sun is 3rd, 6th, 10th or 11th in the transit from the position of Sun in the lagan birth chart, then it’s a good muhurat for men's shaadi

● If the Sun is 1st, 2nd, 5th, 7th or 9th, then it’s fine, you can marry along with the ritual prayers of the sun

● When it is 4th, 8th and 12th, you should avoid these muhurats for marriage

When it comes to months, Sharma says that Hindu months Jyeshtha (22nd May to 21st June), Magha (21st January to 19th February), Phalguna (20th February to 20th March), Vaishakha (21st April to 21st May), Margashirsha (22nd November to 21st December) and Aashaadha (22nd June to 22nd July ) are good for marriage as the planets are in a good position and there is sacred energy.

Falguni Sharma adds that some periods are universally excellent for any good thing including marriage - Dev Uthani Ekadashi and other Ekadashis are also considered positive. "Marriage is a big step in all of our lives and when we try to ensure that else is perfect, be it our outfits or the decoration, then if we just consider the muhurat as well, it wouldn’t be of any harm. It will only help the couples in future," shares Sharma.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the expert quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News)