Holi 2021 DIY tips: Here's how you can pep up your festive outfit!

New Delhi: Holi, the most colourful and vibrant festival of the year is knocking at the door and we can’t wait to rejoice in the bright colours and joyous spirit of the day. This year Holika Dahan is on March 28 and Holi will be celebrated on March 29 respectively, guaranteeing a fun-filled ending to the month.

People are gearing up to celebrate the festival by stocking on powdered colours, pichkaris, water balloons and planning Holi parties. It is often assumed that Holi calls for an old-worn out outfit but it doesn’t have to be that way.

You can style a plain Holi outfit in many different ways to transform it into a stunning festive look. To get started, we have some creative ideas for you to plan an unforgettable outfit for Holi parties and celebrations.

Here are simple ideas to pep-up your Holi outfit:

Pair white with a colourful dupatta: White clothing is considered the staple dress for Holi since it acts as a blank canvas for the colours. But there are ways to make it interesting by opting for traditional attire such as a white kurta or churidar such as Chikankari kurtas or Patiala salwar suits. Pair the kurta or suit with a colourful dupatta and watch the hint of colour add personality to your outfit and completely transform it.

Don’t be afraid to accessorise your outfit: Going for a Holi party? Why not wear oxidised silver jewellery to make for a more fun outfit? You can choose a statement necklace to add an ‘oomph’ factor to your look and wear silver jhumkas to complete the look. If you’re feeling adventurous, consider wearing a chunky bracelet as well.

Tank top and long ethnic skirt: This is a perfect blend of a western and traditional look. You can go with an off-white tank top or any other light coloured top and pair it with a colourful long ethnic skirt. It’s also the best outfit for taking beautiful pictures of yourself twirling in the skirt.

Sport a bandana and sunglasses: These simple accessories are enough to make a style statement anywhere you go! They’re also good tools for protecting your hair and eyes from harmful chemicals in Holi colours. With this, you can stay stylish and safe at the same time.

Kurta with palazzo: This is another traditional outfit that will make you stand out from the rest! Pick a long pastel-coloured kurta and pair it up with white palazzos for maximum comfort and fashion. It’s a good balance between a modern and traditional look.

Denim shorts and white T-shirt: If you’re thinking of going Western as Deepika Padukone did in the music video ‘Balam Pichkari’, go for light blue denim shorts and pair them with a T-shirt or a short kurta. This simple look is comfortable for moving around and also looks cool.