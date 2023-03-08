Holi Party Playlist: Check These Bollywood Songs To Add To Play During Festival Of Colours
Happy Holi Bollywood Songs: From Balam Pichkari to Rang Barse, here’s a perfect Holi Playlist for your Holi party this year.
- Holi will be celebrated today across India
- Here's a list of Holi Bollywood music to add life to your Holi party
- From Balam Pichkari to Rang Barse- Check list here
Holi Party Songs: India will be celebrating the festival of colours today where people from all the communities will come together and celebrate Holi with love. Numerous Holi parties will be organised and if you’re looking for Bollywood music to add to your Holi Party Playlist then here you go! We have listed 10 top Holi Bollywood Songs to add to your Holi playlist. From Rang Barse to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Check the full Bollywood Holi Playlist.
Rang Barse
This is one of the ‘golden songs’ by Amitabh Bachchan which indulges people in a perfect Holi party mood. The craze for this song is ever-increasing and is played at almost every Holi party as it sets the mood perfectly.
Balam Pichkari
The Holi party is incomplete without Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s Balam Pichkari. Balam Pichkari and Holi go hand in hand. Released in 2013, this song takes us back to one of the most iconic Holi parties of Bollywood.
Holi Khele Raghuveera
This is an evergreen Holi song by Amitabh Bachchan and lits up the Holi party very well. Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in this song added life to the Holi party. It is another one of the major Holi hits by Amitabh Bachchan.
Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal
Holi is incomplete without this song by Ila Arun, as it sets the mood perfectly and indulges people in the festivities of Holi.
Badri Ki Dulhania
Badri Ki Dulhania is one of the peppiest Holi tracks and will make you dance your hearts out. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s energy in this movie made everyone groove to its tunes.
Jai Jai Shiv Shankar
The iconic 1970s song by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar from the movie ‘Aap Ki Kasam’ is one of the best Holi songs. A remake was made by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff where they mesmerized everyone with their moves.
Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi
The song 'Do me a favour let's play Holi' is from the 2005's movie Waqt. Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s iconic chemistry makes this song extra special and romantic.
Holi Ke Din
Superhit movie Sholay gave blockbuster songs and even today, people are grooving to its beat and can never miss this during the Holi party.
Soni Soni
SRK never fails to make everyone groove to his beats and hence this song from Mohabbatein is still one of the biggest Holi hits.
Are Jare Natkhat - Navrang
This song added a great punch to the movie Navrang and is still widely played today.
