Holika Dahan 2021: Know about Narasimha Maha Mantra, puja rituals and benefits

New Delhi: The festival of colours - Holi is on March 29 this year. With Holika Dahan on March 28 - a day prior to the main festival - the buzz around it is high. The day of Holika Dahan is also known as Chhoti Holi at various places.

The festival marks the victory of good over evil.

HOLIKA DAHAN PUJA VIDHI:

On Holika Dahan, people get together and organise a bonfire. So, before the puja begins you can take bath and wear fresh clothes. Keep your puja ki thali ready with essentials ingredients such as a Kalash of water, Haldi, Kumkum, Chandan, rice grains, flowers, coconut, jaggery and gulal.

In the evening on Shubh Muhurat, offer these to the bonfire set and pray to the Almighty God.

HOLIKA DAHAN 2021 TIMINGS:

Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 18:37 to 20:56

Duration - 02 Hours 20 Mins

Rangwali Holi on Monday, March 29, 2021

Bhadra Punchha - 10:13 to 11:16

Bhadra Mukha - 11:16 to 13:00

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Udaya Vyapini Purnima

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:27 on Mar 28, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 00:17 on Mar 29, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Holika Dahan, as per the Hindu Lunar calendar concurs with the full moon day in the month of Phalguna, a day which is also known as Phalguna Purnima. A day prior to the Rangwali Holi when people use colours to play with each other, Holika Dahan takes place.

On the eve of Holi, people pray to the almighty and perform the Holika Dahan ritual. A bonfire is organised to mark the victory of good over evil. The Dahan is performed during the Pradosh Kaal (post-sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi prevails.

NARASIMHA MAHA MANTRA:

उग्रं वीरं महा विष्णुम ज्वलन्तम सर्वतो मुखम

नृसिंहं भीषणम भद्रम मृत्युर्मृत्युम नाममि:अहम्

Ugram Veeram Maha Vishnum Jwalantam Sarvato Mukham

Nrisimham Bheeshanam Bhadram Mritoymrityum Namamyaham

Chanting of Narasimha Maha Mantra during Holika Dahan rituals is considered to be auspicious and can be helpful in seeking blessings of the Lord.

As you chant the Narasimha mantra, take Parikrama or Pradakshina (circumambulation) of the bonfire. Keep pouring water from the Kalash as you walk around the Holika.

After this, the coconut is offered to the Holika and distributed amongst friends and family as the prasad. Have the prasad and seek the blessings of the Lord.

Also, once the bonfire extinguishes, you can take the ashes home and apply some on your forehead.

Here's wishing a Happy and Safe Holi to all!