Holika Dahan 2023 Wishes: Happy Holi Greetings, Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Choti Holi Wishes: Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated every year in the month of Phalguna. The Holi celebration is witnessed for two days as ‘Choti Holi’ and ‘Badi Holi.’ To initiate the Holi festivities, people celebrate Choti Holi or Holika Dahan where people perform rituals around a bonfire to signify the victory of good over evil. Choti Holi is celebrated a day prior to the Badi Holi or Dhulandi, hence this year, the Choti Holi falls on March 7, while Rang wali Holi falls on March 8.

The festival of colours brings joy and happiness to one’s life and breaks the monotonous daily routine. To begin the festivities, spread cheer, love, and joy amongst your loved ones with heartfelt messages, greetings, and warm wishes to burn all the negativity away from our lives.

Holika Dahan Wishes: Greetings And Messages To Share On Choti Holi

1) May this Holi bring positivity, hope, and opportunities to achieve heights in your life. Wish you a very happy and safe Choti Holi.

2) This Holika Dahan, may all your sorrows, problems, and pain come to an end, and may you live a happy, healthy, prosperous life. Wish you a very Happy Choti Holi.

3) Here’s wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Holi.

4) ‘Apko aur apke parivar ko Holika Dahan ki bhut shubhkaamnayein.’ (Wish you and your family a very happy and prosperous Holika Dahan.)

5) This Holika Dahan, may Lord Narasimha shower the best of his blessings on you and your family. Wish you a very happy Choti Holi.

6) This Phalguna Purnima day, may Lord Narasimha shower you with his choicest blessings and may there be no shadow of sorrow and pain in your life. Happy Holika Dahan to you and your family.

7) This Holi, I wish the canvas of your life gets painted with all the vibrant colours. Happy Choti Holi.

8) Here's extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan. Happy Choti Holi.

9) The day full of colours, joy, and enjoyment is back. Here’s wishing you and your family a very Happy Holi.

10) May this Holika Dahan burn all pride, ego, and negativity around you. May a splash of colours bring ample joy in your lives. Happy Choti Holi.