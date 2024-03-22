Holika Dahan 2024: Unleash Positivity And Vibrancy These 7 Tips From Astrologer

Celebrated a day ahead of Holi, Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, involves the burning of a bonfire - among other rituals - and symbolises the victory of good over evil. In 2024, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24, while Holi will be celebrated the next day, March 25. Ahead of Holika Dahan 2024, astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares 7 tips to harness positive energy and improve your lives.

Holika Dahan 2024: Tips To Channel Positive Energy Into Your Life

Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares 7 tips on how you can channel the positive energy of the auspicious festival of Holika Dahan to make your life better. Read on.

1. Align With Sun's Power: Embrace Inner Strength

Holika Dahan falls on the same day when Holika, a representation of the negative, is set on fire. Astrologically speaking, this fire is in line with the energy of the Sun and stands for our inner fortitude, vigour, and strength. Take this opportunity to connect with your inner Sun. Think about your ambitions and objectives. Imagine yourself doing things with the bonfire's radiant force.

2. Appease Mars For Courage And Confidence

Mars, the brave and action-oriented planet, is frequently connected to Holika Dahan. Mars' force may be subdued, increasing your self-assurance and resolve. Take on a challenge by stepping outside of your comfort zone. This may be taking up a new endeavour or speaking up for your convictions. During Holika Dahan, Mars's influence might give you the confidence to take that risk.

3. Embrace Change With Moon's Cycle

Holika Dahan arrives with a specific lunar phase which can be considered as a new moon or near to waxing crescent. This moon symbolises people’s emotions, attention, and adaptability traits. Thus, as the moon starts to transition on this day, it is considered an ideal time to bring changes and modifications in your life. Utilise this time to bid farewell to previous things that do not matter anymore, welcoming new opportunities for a brighter future.

4. Light Up Your Life With Jupiter's Benevolence

The planet Jupiter is believed to play a crucial part during the occasion of Holika Dahan, according to Vedic astrology. Since the planet represents growth and good resources, it is believed that tapping into the moment’s energy could bring significant changes in your life. Show sheer gratitude towards people and seek their blessing to feel the change. Also, consider practices like charity on this day that can attract positivity and abundance towards you.

5. Balance Your Doshas With Fire Rituals

The ancient practice of Ayurveda narrates that a human’s overall well-being is often associated with three energies termed doshas, namely – Kapha, Pitta, and Vata. The fire ritual which happens during Holika Dahan is believed to help individuals balance these three energies within them which often leads to a positive mindset and good physical health. Do participate in this ritual that allows you to cleanse yourself from within.

6. Harness The Power Of Mantras For Inner Peace

In order to make the best use of the Holika Dahan, chanting mantras is the easiest and one of the most effective ways to attract positivity in your life. The mantras that can be chanted during Holika Dahan serve to Lord Sun, Jupiter, and Mars, which can be considered by you. By doing so, these mantras will help you feel relaxed, calm, and composed, reducing the abundant stress you have been feeling lately.

7. Channel The Colours For Personal Growth

Holi, the festival of colours that follows Holika Dahan, holds symbolic meaning for each colour. Red signifies passion and energy, yellow represents wisdom and optimism, green symbolises growth and new beginnings, and blue represents peace and calmness. During Holika Dahan, visualise yourself surrounded by these colours, each representing a positive quality you wish to cultivate in your life.