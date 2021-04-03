Horoscope for April 3 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Best day for Geminis to make big purchases like house, car

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Spending time outdoors is advised today. Even if your work doesn’t permit you to do so, try to go out and meet with nature. It’s also a good day to go out of your way and talk to others. You might have to put some effort in reaching out to people you haven’t spoken to in a while, but you’re going to be able to do that easily as this news is going to uplift your mood for the day.

Taurus

Today is positive for you. You're going to see that everything is going smoothly and things are coming to you easily. Your financial position might be great, but if you make big expenditures today, you might be in some trouble. Try spending only on food and petrol today.

Gemini

If you've been thinking of making a big purchase like a house or a car, then today is the best day to do it as the stars are aligned in your favour for the day. At work, people might challenge your authority and position of power. Don’t get intimidated by this. Remember that you’re good at what you do and you’re in this position for a reason.

Cancer

Communicating with different people is on the to-do list today. Just when you’re getting bored of one person, someone else will walk in and save the day. People who haven’t spoken to you in a while are going to reach out to you. However, keep your eyes open for the ones who are your true friends, and ones who are just there because they need something from you.

Leo

The best thing to do today would be to take one day at a time and not think too much about the future. Luck is always in your favour so the future will play out itself perfectly. Don’t think too much. On the other hand, people around you are going to demand your attention today. Remember to spend time with your loved ones and remind them how much they mean to you

Virgo

A romantic gesture is going to come your way as well. If there’s someone you’ve had your eyes on for a while, they’re going to express their feelings to you. If you’re feeling like there’s too much on your plate, then share your responsibilities with someone you can trust. This will help build your relationship with them, and also ease your work.

Libra

A temporary separation from loved ones might be in place today. But don’t worry, we all need some alone time and your friends and family are going to understand this. Your colleagues might not conform to your instructions and ideas today. Don’t force yourself on them. Instead, it’s best to listen to everyone and take a vote. This way, everyone will be happy. Learn how to adjust and people will respect you.

Scorpio

You’ve been feeling exceptionally lazy these days. Perhaps it’s the weather, or you just need a break, so take the well deserved break. If something is not satisfying you at home with parents or your partner, then speak up and get it corrected. Don’t settle for things that aren’t up to your standards.

Sagittarius

Some unexpected changes might take place in your love life today. You will have to be flexible and adjust to the situation today. At the same time, fortune is on your side today - don’t be shocked, as the good you’re receiving is the karma of your humble deeds. Enjoy your day of happiness and luck.

Capricorn

Luck is by your side today so if you’ve been hoping for something then it’s going to come to you today. Relationships will bring you happiness today. There’s someone whom you’ve been trying to pursue for a while but things haven’t worked out. Today, everything in the love sector of your life is going to work out for you. You’re unaware of your own charm Cap.

Aquarius

You’re in a sensitive head space today. Miniscule things might end up hurting you. Try not to get hurt by little things happening around you. It’s not the best time to solve serious problems as you’re too caught up doing other things. Focus on what you already have on your plate, because it’s a lot. Don’t venture out of your comfort zone today. Stick to what you do best and you will be appreciated.

Pisces

Keep your mind open to new ideas. Don’t be too rigid on your opinions today. Things in the professional sphere are going to work out for you. However, there might be a little bit of a tiff in your personal life. If there’s some friction between you and a loved one, then try to solve it by speaking your mind. Stay calm and gentle and don’t jump to conclusions.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.