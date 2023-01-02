How can I follow my new year resolution in 2023? Check tips and hacks

New year resolution: People make new year`s resolutions every year. While the intent is to follow and live by them throughout the year, very few of them materialise. While there are some new ones, some are carried forward yearly.

As we step into 2023, let`s try and learn some new ways to follow the resolutions this year.

1. Smart ways to form a new habit, Dr Lama Bazzi, a psychiatrist in private practice in New York City told Fox News, "If we think about the science behind habit formation, we can better understand why New Year`s resolutions are not the most effective way to change a habit."

According to New York Post, Dr Bazzi added, "Habits are a way for the brain to automate repeated patterns of behaviour in order to ensure we use our awareness more efficiently throughout the day."

According to Dr Bazzi, to change a habit, one should examine the motivation that precedes the routine - and identify the reward from practising that routine.

2. Think of each Monday as a mini New Year`s. The Monday Campaigns advises people to use each Monday as a mini-New Year`s if they want long-term success for their health goals.

According to Hernandez of The Monday Campaigns, "by changing a single New Year`s resolve into frequent `Healthy Monday Resolutions,` people may have 52 opportunities to update intentions throughout the year, instead of just one."

According to The Post, Hernandez while speaking to Fox news said, "The increased regular commitment may also help sustain healthy behaviour over time."

3. Make small, reasonable goals. "First, with a Monday reset, you can set smaller, more reasonable goals and check in with yourself regarding your progress once weekly, instead of yearly with resolutions," Bazzi told Fox News, as per The Post.

By holding ourselves accountable each week, she claimed, we may evaluate our behaviour "without judgement" and make necessary corrections. It is possible to frequently celebrate tiny victories by making small changes, "which serves as a reward and replaces the incentive gained from the unwanted behaviour."

4. Reward yourself set goals and once you accomplish them, reward yourself. Don`t be too harsh on yourself, instead enjoy the process in its entirety. Make small goals and once you reach the finish line, reward yourself with something.

5. Plan well in advance spending the time necessary to complete something is the only way to ensure that it gets done. It is best to set the time to go forward in order to achieve this. If you want to work toward your goal on a daily, weekly, or even yearly basis, scheduling the time like you would other important commitments is a great way to stay motivated.