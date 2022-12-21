How to make a perfect Christmas plum cake - check recipe for a yummy treat!
Christmas and plum cake are synonymous with each other. Here's you can whip up a perfect dessert for this holiday season.
- The birth of Jesus Christ on December 25 is celebrated as Christmas globally
- Like all festivals, feasting is an essential part of Christmas celebrations
- The Christmas plum cake is everybody's favourite
Merry Christmas 2022: What's Christmas without the Christmas Plum cake? Cakes are an integral part of Xmas festivities, and of all the types, the traditional Christmas plum cake remains the favourite. Plum cake is also known as simply Christmas cake, and sometimes the um cake. Whatever the name, it's a yummy preparation that's perfect for the season. Also if you don't drink alcohol, worry not. Cinnamon orange juice can be a replacement for the alcohol in the plum cake preparation. Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, aka Chef Saby, President of Young Chef Association of India, shares with us the perfect recipe for the Christmas plum cake.
Ingredients:
Butter: 180 gm
Golden khaand: 160 gm
Curd: 240 gm
Flour: 160 gm
Salt: 4 gm
Baking powder: 6 gm
Fruit mix: 200 (check below to check how it's prepped)*
Caramel: 10
Alcohol for soaking (rum or cinnamon orange juice for the non-alcoholics)
Method:
- Cream the butter and sugar together till light and fluffy
- Add the curd slowly while whisking
- Once all the curd has been added, add the dry ingredients and mix well
- Add the caramel and the fruit mix
- Pour into a greased baking tin
- Bake at 180 degrees for 25 - 30 minutes
- Once baked, brush the cake immediately with alcohol, preferably rum or cinnamon orange juice for the non-alcoholics
- Soak a second time when the cake has cooled down. This will give the cake a very moist texture.
* Preparing the fruit mix:
A bunch of fruits needs to be mixed with Christmas spice to give you the flavour of the Christmas cake.
For the fruit mix, you need:
- Cashew: 100 gm
- Almond: 100 gm
- Sultanas: 100 gm
- Raisins: 100 gm
- Apricot: 100 gm
- Tutti frutti: 100 gm
- Black currents: 100 gm
- Dried Berries: 100 gm
- Walnuts: 100 gm
- Christmas spice: 70 gm **
- Alcohol: 250 gm (or cinnamon orange juice)
** To make the Christmas spice, take:
- Clove: 25 gm
- Cardamom: 10 gm
- Cinnamon: 15 gm
- Black cardamom: 10 gm
- Mace: 12 gm
- Nutmeg: 12 gm
- Star anise: 10 gm
- Long pepper: 15 gm
- Pepper: 10 gm
- Grains of paradise: 10 gm
