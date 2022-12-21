How to make a perfect Christmas plum cake - check recipe for a yummy treat!

Merry Christmas 2022: What's Christmas without the Christmas Plum cake? Cakes are an integral part of Xmas festivities, and of all the types, the traditional Christmas plum cake remains the favourite. Plum cake is also known as simply Christmas cake, and sometimes the um cake. Whatever the name, it's a yummy preparation that's perfect for the season. Also if you don't drink alcohol, worry not. Cinnamon orange juice can be a replacement for the alcohol in the plum cake preparation. Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, aka Chef Saby, President of Young Chef Association of India, shares with us the perfect recipe for the Christmas plum cake.

Ingredients:



Butter: 180 gm

Golden khaand: 160 gm

Curd: 240 gm

Flour: 160 gm

Salt: 4 gm

Baking powder: 6 gm

Fruit mix: 200 (check below to check how it's prepped)*

Caramel: 10

Alcohol for soaking (rum or cinnamon orange juice for the non-alcoholics)





Method:

Cream the butter and sugar together till light and fluffy

Add the curd slowly while whisking

Once all the curd has been added, add the dry ingredients and mix well

Add the caramel and the fruit mix

Pour into a greased baking tin

Bake at 180 degrees for 25 - 30 minutes

Once baked, brush the cake immediately with alcohol, preferably rum or cinnamon orange juice for the non-alcoholics

Soak a second time when the cake has cooled down. This will give the cake a very moist texture.

* Preparing the fruit mix:

A bunch of fruits needs to be mixed with Christmas spice to give you the flavour of the Christmas cake.

For the fruit mix, you need:

Cashew: 100 gm

Almond: 100 gm

Sultanas: 100 gm

Raisins: 100 gm

Apricot: 100 gm

Tutti frutti: 100 gm

Black currents: 100 gm

Dried Berries: 100 gm

Walnuts: 100 gm

Christmas spice: 70 gm **

Alcohol: 250 gm (or cinnamon orange juice)

** To make the Christmas spice, take: