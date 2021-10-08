In Pics: India along the silk route at The Tashkent International Film Festival 2021

New Delhi: The 13th edition of the Tashkent International film festival also addressed as the International film festival of Asia, Africa and Latin America was held from September 28 to October 3rd, 2021.

The revival of the Tashkent International Film Festival "Pearl of the Silk Road" an initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took place in the reconstructed Palace of Cinema in Tashkent.

The festival hosted nearly 50 countries with more than 300 actors and over 50 Turkish actors and officials, including Turkey’s Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Ahmet Misbah Demircan.

The theme of this edition of the festival was "For Peace, Enlightenment and Progress" which saw participation from several countries which include countries like India, Italy, Russia, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Israel, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Tajikistan and Turkey, among others.

From India, Rajnish Baba Mehta, was the only independent filmmaker to represent India at the Tashkent International Film Festival for the exchange of experience with international colleagues and a grandiose film marathon for independent filmmakers, that promises to be the cultural breakthrough of the year.

Mehta's earlier work, consisting of a short film, Punyatithi: Death Anniversary - based on Babri Mosque demolition in India was screened during the festival and was granted "FOR THE IDEA OF THE HUMAN SOLIDARITY" award by Hollywood director & producer LUC BESSON.

Rajnish Baba Mehta also participated in the festival competition category, "Cinema in 5 days" with a young Indian actor Ahmad Khurshid and a fellow crew team from Uzbekistan.

20 young directors from 22 countries of the world participated to shoot short films about Uzbekistan on the theme of the Great Pearl Silk road.

Indian producer, Sarfaraz Alam gifted a statue of Indian legend filmmaker, producer, and veteran actor Raj Kapoor to the Uzbekistan Film Industry as a memorial. The statue was unveiled by Raj Kapoor's son, Randhir Kapoor and Indian producer/actor Mithun Chakraborty.

From India, Bollywood producers Sarfaraz Alam, Karim Morani were present at the event.

Actors Kunal Kapoor, Dino Moreau, Gulshan Grover, Richa Chadha, Boman Irani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Rahul Bhatt, singer Jasbir Jassi, director Sanjay Gupta, Anurag Basu, Rahul Rawail, Designer Ritu Beri walked the red carpet at the Tashkent International Film Festival and cheered for the Indian participant Rajnish Baba Mehta.

The members of the international jury were well-known international masters of art, artists, scientists, art critics and film critics, leading experts in this field. Over 150 famous filmmakers from various countries attended the event as well.