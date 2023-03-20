International Day Of Happiness 2023: 6 Ways Money CAN Buy Happiness

International Day Of Happiness: Every year on March 20, people around the world celebrate the International Day of Happiness. The emphasis on happiness and people's general well-being is what it aims to do. In 2013, the UN started this event in response to Bhutan's promotion of national happiness.

As we celebrate the International Day of Happiness, we become more aware of how important happiness is to our health and productivity. Sharing warm wishes and motivational sayings with loved ones to encourage them to experience happiness is one method to commemorate the event.

Every month post our salary deposit we sit and think of all things money can buy but end up feeling disheartened because money cannot buy you things like 'peace' and 'love' which most of us are in desperate need of.

Yes, that air fryer can make your smile more and make you happy every time you make evening snacks but in moments of solitude, you would rather wish to go and sit on top of a mountain and just breathe.

Happy Money: The Science of Happier Spending, authored by Harvard Business School marketing professor Michael Norton and University of British Columbia psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn.

The book argues that spending can lead to connections with other people or experiences, rather than actual money, which turns out to be a significant factor in what makes people happy.

Here are some ways we can be happy with some of these Happy Money principles:

1. Your time is also money

Wouldn't it be lovely if someone else did the laundry? Spending money on conveniences like supermarket delivery, shorter commutes, or cleaner homes might feel like a good investment and result in happy consumption.

But at the same time, you should spend money to give you time and not go around wasting this acquired time. If instead of pursuing something important, interesting, profitable, or growth-promoting, we fritter the hours away by mindlessly watching television shows, obsessing over our appearance or devices, or drifting aimlessly from one task to the next, then happiness will surely not come from money.

2. Spend money on experiences

Yes to taking that beach holiday, no to investing in brand-new audio. People are happier, according to Happy Money, when they spend money on experiences rather than more things, such as vacations, dining out, education, and even house improvements (electronics, cars, clothing).

Experiences, not things that make us happy. Many experiences, such as hikes with friends or family game nights, are virtually free. And many others— road trips, boozy dinners, sports tournaments, cooking lessons, and rock concerts. A spontaneous day with our family and friends in an adventure in our new car; we could throw a party at home.

3. Consume more sensibly

Even though you adore chocolate mousse, it might not taste as wonderful if you consumed it daily. The same is true of spending cash. According to research, you love your favourite things more when you have them less frequently. A treat is a treat because it is a reward, in other words!

4. Pre-Pay your way in (whenever possible)

While you can't always save money in advance (Home loan, car loan!), do so when you can. According to a study, paying for something before using it might increase your excitement for and enjoyment of the item itself.

Spending money on need-satisfying activities, such as investing in personal growth and investing in relationships with others, maybe the most direct and effective strategy for improving the enjoyment and fulfilment we may derive from money.

5. All about other people

Recent studies have found that simply thinking about money tends to make people more egotistical. The remedy, though, is generosity. According to Dunn and Norton's research, spending money on others can enhance your level of happiness.

People who generally spend their money on gifts for others and charitable donations, feel happier afterwards and overall.

6. Spend money now but wait to enjoy it

The period leading up to vacations is where the majority of happiness is obtained and felt. For instance, eager travellers express their excitement to enjoy their vacation substantially more than they really do over the twelve days, a month before beginning a guided tour of major European cities.

We suggest that you should not only prolong that period but aim to take several small vacations rather than one BIG vacation.

By giving to another person, you’re creating a connection and a conversation with that person, and those things are really good for happiness why not share your 'extra' with others and maybe then the world be a better kinder place.

Keep Smiling, and Be Happy!

