INTERNATIONAL DAY OF HAPPINESS

International Day Of Happiness 2024: Check List Of World's Happiest Nations - Where Does India Stand?

The 2024 World Happiness Report is out. On International Day Of Happiness, check the most and least happy nations in the world and India's rank on the happiness index.

Written By Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Finland is the world's happiest nation, followed by two other Nordic nations - Denmark and Iceland
  • Out of the 143 nations surveyed, the World Happiness Report finds Afghanistan at the bottom of the list for 2024
  • As per the World Happiness Report, older age is associated with higher life satisfaction in India but older women in India report lower life satisfaction than men
International Day Of Happiness 2024: Check List Of World's Happiest Nations - Where Does India Stand? Image by Freepik

On March 20 every year, the International Day Of Happiness is observed. On June 28, 2012, the United Nations General Assembly established the day and the aim of the day is to make people around the world realise the importance of happiness within their lives. So where do nations stand in terms of happiness quotient and what's India's position in the list?

The 2024 World Happiness Report has been released, and for the seventh year in a row, Finland has been named the happiest country in the world. The notable exceptions in the list of top 20 happy countries include the US and Germany which rank 23 and 24 respectively. Many of the Nordic countries secure the highest spots on the happiness list. As per reports, the ranking is based on six factors - social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

International Day Of Happiness: World’s 20 Happiest Countries In 2024

1. Finland
2. Denmark
3. Iceland
4. Sweden
5. Israel
6. Netherlands
7. Norway
8. Luxembourg
9. Switzerland
10. Australia
11. New Zealand
12. Costa Rica
13. Kuwait
14. Austria
15. Canada
16. Belgium
17. Ireland
18. Czechia
19. Lithuania
20. United Kingdom

World's Happiest Countries: India's Rank

India's rank remains 126 like last year in the happiness index. According to the World Happiness Report, older age is associated with higher life satisfaction in India, refuting some claims that the positive association between age and life satisfaction only exists in high-income nations. However, older women in India report lower life satisfaction than older men.

'World's Least Happy Nation'

Out of the 143 nations surveyed, the World Happiness Report finds Afghanistan at the bottom of the list for 2024.  Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone and Congo also rank poorly and find themselves at the bottom of the list. 

