International Day Of Yoga 2024: Date, History, Significance And Theme - All You Need To Know

The International Day of Yoga is observed every year on January 21 and aims to raise awareness about the ancient practice of yoga and the different health benefits - physical and mental health - that yoga can offer. While India is the birthplace of yoga, its popularity has transcended national borders and barriers of class and religion. The immense health benefits of yoga have even led doctors to recommend this form of physical activity to manage several health conditions like obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, among others. This year's theme is Yoga for Self and Society.

International Yoga Day 2024: History

In his September 27, 2014, address to the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi proposed the International Day of Yoga. In his address, during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature."

International Yoga Day 2024: Significance

The International Day of Yoga aims to enhance public understanding of yoga's myriad benefits and encourage individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles. It underscores the importance of achieving a harmonious physical and mental equilibrium through yoga. Globally, numerous activities, workshops, and yoga sessions are organised on this day to promote awareness of yoga's role in improving physical fitness, reducing stress, enhancing mental well-being, and fostering peace and unity among people. Participants of all ages and fitness levels worldwide join in these events, making it a truly global celebration of yoga's positive impacts. Moreover, the day advocates for regular meditation as a means to achieve mental clarity and self-awareness, essential for thriving in a stress-free environment.

International Yoga Day 2024: Theme

The theme for 2024 is "Yoga for Self and Society." The theme highlights the fact that yoga not only improves personal health, it also benefits societal well-being. It highlights the link between individual and collective health, advocating yoga as a means for personal development and societal improvement.