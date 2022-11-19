International Men's Day 2022: Date, history, theme and significance of this day

International Men's Day 2022: International Men's Day, celebrated annually on November 19th, a day to honour men and recognise their cultural, political, emotional and socioeconomic accomplishments. Men are eminent pillars of this society. We often don't talk about men, their contribution and dedication in every role they play, whether it is being a father, partner or a son but let's undo this cycle today and uplift the vulnerability in men and accept without demeaning them for their emotional nature and promote "toxic masculanity".

Every day in their usual modest ways, men teach us some of the most valuable life lessons- sacrifice, dedication, responsibility, care and love. To celebrate these values and promote positive impressions of manhood, International men's day is observed worldwide.

To understand more let's take a look at the history, theme and significance of this day,

International Men's Day 2022: Date

International Men’s Day is celebrated worldwide on November 19th to celebrate their contribution to society and focus towards the welfare of men by making a positive impact and raising awareness about issues that men face daily.

International Men's Day 2022: History

Men's Day was first celebrated in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, Professor of History, at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, the day was used to commemorate the birth anniversary of DrJerome's father. He further encouraged everyone to use this day to bring up issues that concern men and boys.

However, initially, International Men’s Day was inaugurated in 1992 by Thomas Oaster. It was conceived a year earlier. The day owing to its importance was then revived in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, apart from hosting this day on his father's birthday he also chose to celebrate how on the same date, a decade earlier (1989) Trinidad and Tobago’s soccer team had united the country to qualify for the soccer world cup.

Instead of just making this day about celebrating gender, Dr Teelucksingh promoted International Men’s Day as a day to reflect on issues affecting men and boys worldwide.

International Men's Day 2022: Significance

This is an occasion to celebrate manhood and to discuss the discrimination faced by men and boys on the basis of gender and to become more "masculine". This day reminds us that all men are different and they need to be appreciated and celebrated the same way and they all deserve to be heard and seen emotionally as well.

International Men's Day 2022: Theme

This year, International Men’s Day will celebrate the theme of 'Helping Men and Boys'. Awareness would be created regarding the issues faced by men and boys through various programmes and series of conferences.

Also Read: International Men's Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, status to share today

Let us remove the pressure enforced on men constantly to be a certain way and to make them more "masculine" by all of us in this society. Today is the day to break all stereotypes and define masculinity positively with no shame in vulnerability.