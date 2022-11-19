International Men's Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, status to share today

International Men's Day 2022: International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 in honour of men's contributions and accomplishments. The day honours the positive things that men have done for society. Take a little time to honour the men in your life on this International Men's Day. Let's be honest and express how grateful we are to them at every turn in our lives.

1. Shoutout to all the men who put extra effort into making us smile. Wishing you a Happy International Men’s Day!

2. Thank you for making us feel valued and important. Without you we are incomplete. Happy International Men’s Day 2022!

3. A man does what he must – in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures – and that is the basis of all human morality.

4. A real man knows when it’s important to feel emotions. Happy International Men’s Day.

5. Thank you for always standing beside us. We value your efforts and emotions. Happy International Men’s Day!

6. Thank you for MAN-aging it all, Happy Men's Day!

7. Happy Men's Day to the best son, friend, husband, brother and father. Happy Men's Day to the men in our lives whom we often forget to thank.

8. Let's just call this a 'MANTASTIC' Day! Happy Men's Day to the hoenst, emotional and still the very masculine men in our lives.

9. Everything about you matters- your problems matter, your opinions matter, your dreams matter, YOU MATTER! Thank you for everything and more. Happy Men's Day!

10. Today is the day of the people you love the most in this world – your smart dad, your protective brothers, and your daring guy best friend and your oh-so-adorable lifepartner. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Happy International Men’s Day, life is better with your presence.