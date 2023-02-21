International Mother Language Day 2023: Theme, Significance, Wishes and WhatsApp Messages to Share

International Mother Language Day is observed every year on February 21 globally. In 1999, the UNESCO - United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - had introduced this day to encourage linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. As per United Nations, Bangladesh had first proposed to celebrate International Mother Language Day.

The United Nations mentions on its website, "Globally 40 per cent of the population does not have access to an education in a language they speak or understand. But progress is being made in multilingual education with a growing understanding of its importance, particularly in early schooling, and more commitment to its development in public life. International Mother Language Day recognizes that languages and multilingualism can advance inclusion, and the Sustainable Development Goals’ focus on leaving no one behind. "

International Mother Language Day 2023: Theme

The theme of the 2023 International Mother Language Day is “Multilingual education – a necessity to transform education”. This year's theme aligns with recommendations made during the Transforming Education Summit, where an emphasis was also placed on Indigenous people’s education and languages. "Multilingual education based on mother tongue facilitates access to and inclusion in learning for population groups that speak non-dominant languages, languages of minority groups and indigenous languages," says the UN.

International Mother Language Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings

Here are some wishes and greetings that you can text or WhatsApp your friends, family and aquaintances today:

- Language may be just a way to communicate with each other, but the mother language is something that connects us with our culture. Happy International Mother Language Day.

- You should respect your mother tongue and take an effort to learn it this International Mother Language Day.

- Your mother tongue binds you to your culture. Respect it and hold it close. Happy Mother Language Day!

- Enjoy learning new languages but do not ignore your mother tongue. Happy Mother Language Day.

- Enrich yourself linguistically and pass your mother tongue to your future generations.

- Let us come together and give the much-deserved respect and attention to our mother language to make this a wonderful International Mother Language Day.

- Warm wishes to everyone celebrating International Mother Language Day. Value your mother tongue and be proud of your roots.

- Celebrate International Mother Language Day with pride. Our mother language makes us different from the rest. Happy International Mother Language Day.