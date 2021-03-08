International Women's Day 2021: Google Doodle celebrates women trailblazers

New Delhi: In honour of International Women's Day 2021, Google Doodle has released a small 41 seconds video animation to celebrate the same. In the video, we do not see women's faces but their hands that slowly but steadily have paved a way for a brighter future for generations of women to come.

"Doodle takes a journey through a series of firsts in women’s history—highlighting female pioneers who have challenged the status quo and paved the way in education, civil rights, science, art, and so much more," read the statement by Google Doodle.

The statement further read, " Doodle celebrates the women around the world who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy. These firsts stand on the shoulders of countless others—women who laid the foundation, in the past, for today’s doors to be finally opened and glass ceilings broken. In honor of the trailblazers of the past, present, and future—Happy International Women’s Day!"

This year's Google Doodle was designed by Helene Leroux. The theme for this year's women's day is 'Choose to Challenge'.