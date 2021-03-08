हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Women's Day 2021

International Women's Day 2021: Google Doodle celebrates women trailblazers

This year's Google Doodle was designed by Helene Leroux and honours the 'first' women in various fields who opened the avenues for other women to follow the suit.

International Women&#039;s Day 2021: Google Doodle celebrates women trailblazers

New Delhi: In honour of International Women's Day 2021, Google Doodle has released a small 41 seconds video animation to celebrate the same. In the video, we do not see women's faces but their hands that slowly but steadily have paved a way for a brighter future for generations of women to come.

"Doodle takes a journey through a series of firsts in women’s history—highlighting female pioneers who have challenged the status quo and paved the way in education, civil rights, science, art, and so much more," read the statement by Google Doodle.

The statement further read, " Doodle celebrates the women around the world who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy. These firsts stand on the shoulders of countless others—women who laid the foundation, in the past, for today’s doors to be finally opened and glass ceilings broken. In honor of the trailblazers of the past, present, and future—Happy International Women’s Day!"

This year's Google Doodle was designed by Helene Leroux. The theme for this year's women's day is 'Choose to Challenge'. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Women's Day 2021Women's Daywomen's day specialGoogle doodle
Next
Story

International Women’s Day 2021: Date, importance and why we celebrated the day on March 8

Must Watch

PT12M27S

Will Mamata Banerjee win Bengal with women's power?