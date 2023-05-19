Jyeshtha Amavasya 2023: Date, Timings, And Puja Rituals You Should Follow

Jeshtha Amavasya, also known as Jyeshtha Amavasya, is an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. It falls on the no-moon day (Amavasya) in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, which typically corresponds to May or June. Jyeshtha Amavasya holds significance in Hindu religious traditions and is observed with various rituals and ceremonies. It is believed that performing certain rituals on this day can bring blessings, prosperity, and spiritual benefits.

Jyeshtha Amavasya has a tremendous amount of significance and is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu Calender. People across the country perform numerous pujas and spiritual activities for the peace of their ancestors.

Aditi Parnaik Sharma, Tarot card reader of All India Institute of Occult Science, Founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap shares about the timings of Jyeshtha Amavasya.

Also read: Vat Savitri Vrat Katha 2023: Know Date, Puja Time, History, And Rituals Of The Hindu Festival

Jyeshtha Amavasya 2023: Date And Time

The auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Amavasya will be observed on Friday, May 19, 2023. The tithi for the same will begin from 09:42 pm on May 18, 2023, and will go on till 09:22 pm on May 19, 2023.

Infact, Shani Amavasya and Vata Savitri Vrat where-in women pray for their husband's long and prosperous life will also be performed on the same day.

Jyeshtha Amavasya 2023: Rituals

Devotees follow a number of rituals on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Amavasya. Aditi Parnaik Sharma shares the rituals of Jyeshtha Amavasya.

- Devotees visit holy places across the nation to bathe in the rivers, especially the Ganges. The ritual of "the holy dip or Snan" has been carried on for ages or ancient times.

- A holy dip taken on this day removes the negative elements and strengthens the aura of the individual performing the same.

- "Jyeshtha Amavasya" is the day when the auspicious Pitra Tarpan, Pind Daan, donation as well as charity is also performed to eradicate negativity, blockages, and delays in life hence, consumption of alcohol or non-vegetarian food should be strictly avoided during this day.

- Another important aspect to keep in mind is that no new item should ever be bought on this occasion. Money should best be avoided to be borrowed because all this only brings bad luck and hardly helps in any way.

- "Jyeshtha Amavasya " also affects all the different sun signs of the people giving them good as well as bad results owing to their planetary positions and deeds. Therefore it is imperative to abstain from indulging in wrong actions and observing fasts and prayers to God almighty should be encouraged.

- As Shani Dev, the lord of Justice and Karma was also born on the same day, one must make it a point to light a diya with mustard oil under the Peepal Tree. Along with that, The Shani mantra should be chanted on this particular occasion to achieve glory in life.

- This festival is mainly celebrated in some of the northern as well as central states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, etc.

- Things to be practiced for good health, prosperity, and abundance on the "Jeshta Amavasya" include, waking up early in the morning and taking a holy bath, Offering food and clothes to the needy, praying to the Sun God as well as the Banyan tree.

- For Pitra Pooja, devotees often visit Hardwar, Ujjain, Gaya, Srikala Hasti Temple, and Trimbakeshwar Temple.

The 30th tithi of the Jeshta month, called the "Jyeshtha Amavasya" offers ways and means to rid one's life of the karmic debts of all the previous births. As a remedy, feeding cows, dogs, and crows also makes a lot of difference. The Peepal and Banyan tree as stated earlier, should be worshipped. The red and yellow holy thread should be tied around the aforementioned trees and raw milk should be offered to the same.

“In the end, we always get good in return for all the good that we do. Hence, performing all these rituals help us to attract abundance, good health, and a great life. So, make the most of the "Jeshta Amavasya " and bring prosperity to your life,” Aditi Parnaik Sharma said.