Kalashtami July 2023: Date, Timings, Rituals And Significance

Kalashtami 2023: The eighth day following Purnima (the full moon), known as Ashtami Tithi, is believed to be the best day to worship Lord Kaal Bhairav. Hindu devotees worship Lord Bhairav on this day and observe a fast in his worship. Since Kalashtami is observed on the Ashtami tithi every month, there are a total of 12 Kalashtami in a year.

The most important of these is known as "Kalabhairav Jayanti" and occurs in the "Margashirsha" month. Since Lord Kaal Bhairav is worshipped on this day who is a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. Due to the devotion of these days to Lord Bhairav, Kalashtami is also seen as being more auspicious whether it occurs on a Sunday or a Tuesday.

On Kalashtami, Lord Bhairav is worshipped and celebrated throughout the nation with great fervour and devotion.



Kalashtami 2023: Date

Shravana Kala Ashtami falls on July 09, 2023 on Sunday.

Kalashtami 2023: Auspicious time

Kalashtami Tithi Start Time- 7:59 PM on July 9

Kalashtami Tithi End time- 6:43 PM on July 10

Kalashtami in Sawan 2023: Significance

The 'Aditya Purana' states Kalashtami's magnificence. Known as a manifestation of Lord Shiva, Lord Kaal Bhairav is the primary god worshipped during Kalashtami.

In Hindi, the term "kaal" means "time," and "Bhairav" denotes "the manifestation of Shiva." Therefore, Kaal Bhairav is also known as the "God of Time" and is fully revered by worshippers of Lord Shiva.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva once became enraged at a remark made by Brahma during a dispute between Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. The fifth head of Lord Brahma was then severed by him while assuming the identity of "Mahakaleshwar."

Devas and humans have since worshipped this manifestation of Lord Shiva as "Kaal Bhairav." On Kalashtami, it is thought that people who worship Lord Shiva seek his bountiful blessings.

Another widely held belief is that worshipping Lord Bhairav on this day will rid one's life of all hardship, suffering, and negative consequences.

Kalashtami in July 2023: Puja Rituals

- Devotees rise before dawn and take an early bath on this day. They offer Kaal Bhairav a special puja to get his heavenly blessings and ask for forgiveness for their misdeeds.

- In the evening, devotees visit Lord Kaal Bhairav's temple and offer special prayers. Kalashtami is thought to be a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. He was created to put a halt to Lord Brahma's boiling rage and passion.

- On Kalashtami, specific rituals and puja are also performed in the morning for deceased ancestors.

- Devotees also observe a strict fast throughout the day. Some ardent worshippers maintain stay up all night long whilst spending time by hearing tales about Mahakaleshwar. The observer of the Kalashtami Vrat is blessed with prosperity and happiness, as well as all success in life.

- Reciting Kaal Bhairav Katha and chanting mantras devoted to Lord Shiva are considered auspicious.

- Additionally, it is common to feed dogs on Kalashtami since a black dog is revered as Lord Bhairav's chariot. Milk, curd, and sweets are offered to the dogs.

- At Hindu pilgrimage sites like Kashi, providing food to Brahmins is believed to be very beneficial.

Kalashtami 2023: Chant Lord Bhairav Mantra

ॐ हं षं नं गं कं सं खं महाकाल भैरवाय नम:

(Om Hum Sham Nam Gam Kam Sam Kham Mahakala Bhairavaya Namah)

