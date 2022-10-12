Karwa Chauth 2022 wishes: Best WhatsApp messages, greetings and text to share!

New Delhi: The much-awaited festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated this year on October 13. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi in various parts of the country. On this special day, wives pray for their husband's long life and prosperity. According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik, the special day falls on the fourth day after the full moon.

Karva Chauth vrat or Karwa Chauth fast is observed by wives for the happy and prosperous long life of their husbands. It is mainly celebrated in parts of North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well. Also, unmarried girls keep the fast in hope of getting a groom of their own choice or even for their fiances.

So, on this day you can soak in the festivity by sending these best Karwa Chauth WhatsApp, text and Facebook messages to your loved ones:

Here's wishing you a happy Karva Chauth

May there be light in your life just like the beautiful Karva Chauth Moon

Let this day bring happiness to your lives and help you build a strong love bond with your hubby!

Karva Chauth festival is full of colours, love and light, hope your loved ones are blessed on this day

Celebrate the essence of love this Karva Chauth my dear

Let's wait for the moon like none is watching and together pledge to stay like this forever. Love you loads

My dear wife, I can't express my gratitude enough and the amount of love I feel for you. I promise to make this and every Karva Chauth special for you. Love Hubby!

Today is Karva Chauth, hope it brings happiness and longevity for everyone.

It's time for applying henna, wearing colourful bangles and getting dressed up. The moon will keep us waiting but nonetheless our love shall conquer all.

A very happy Karva Chauth to all, let there be love forever.

Happy Karwa Chauth to all!