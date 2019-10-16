Karwa Chauth special: Best Mehendi designs to adorn your hands

The day to honour a wife's love for her husband and to celebrate the bond a married couple shares, Karwa Chauth is almost here and women are busy preparing for the big day. Mainly celebrated in North India, the festival holds great significance for married women. On this day, they fast for their husband and pray for his long life. Several other rituals are also followed and fasting women consume water and food only after the moon rises.

In fact, not just married women but unmarried girls also observe the Karwa Chauth fast to get desired husbands or for their fiances.

The most loved festival among womenfolk falls on the fourth day after the full moon, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 17, Thursday.

One of the rituals involve women apply henna on their hands, one day before the festival to mark the occasion. Check out some of the best Mehendi designs for this Karwa Chauth:

A few days before Karwa Chauth, married women would buy new karvas (spherical clay pots) -- 7"-9" in diameter and 2-3 litres capacity, decorating them with paint outside. They would make beautiful designs on it. The pots would be filled with items such as bangles, ribbons, home-made candy and sweets, make-up stuff, and small clothes as well.

On the festival day, women would then visit each other and exchange these karvas too.