Kolkata: Be A Solo- Traveller In 'The City Of Joy'

Embarking on a solo trip to Kolkata doesn't have to drain your wallet. With its rich cultural heritage, bustling streets, and vibrant atmosphere, Kolkata offers a plethora of budget-friendly activities for solo travellers.

From shopping to relishing a boat ride at Ganga Ghat, and finding inner peace at parks, there's something for every budget-conscious adventurer in the City of Joy.

Discover the top five must-do activities for solo travellers seeking an affordable yet memorable experience in Kolkata.

Affordable Shopping

Explore the bustling streets of Dharmatala for shopping at a bargain price.

Amazing Nightlife

Kolkata is also known for its bustling nightlife there are various budget-friendly cafes you can hop on for example Sabka Club, where you can jig to the latest tunes.

Sipping and Chilling

Taking after the nickname the City of Surprise is an amazing place for writers and readers. Grab a book to read or a notepad to jot down ideas while relaxing and enjoying the city view from the Boho Sky Cafe, known for its laid-back atmosphere, and delicious food.

Ganga Boat Ride

Enjoy a scenic boat ride along the Hooghly River at Prinsep Ghat, taking in panoramic views of the city's skyline and historical landmarks.

Meditation and Relaxation

Find serenity amidst nature at temples, and parks, where you can meditate, stroll through lush greenery, and enjoy various recreational activities at minimal cost.