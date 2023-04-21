Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 In India LIVE Updates: Know Date, Timings Of Moon Sighting In Kerala And Kashmir

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most significant festivals of Muslims that marks the end of a month-long fasting of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival. On the auspicious day of Eid-ul-Fitr, people offer prayers at Mosques, exchange gifts, and spend the day with their loved ones, while relishing . As per tradition, the sighting of the new moon is done with the naked eye. Muslims across the world are gearing up to sight the crescent moon tonight, to welcome the month of Shawwal with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. It is a time to reflect on the values of Islam and reminds of the importance of unity, love, and compassion. The celebration of Eid is a time for joy, prayer, and family gatherings which is followed by a festive breakfast that includes all the delicacies including sweets, cakes, and savory snacks.

India will witness Eid-ul-Fitr on April 22. Meanwhile, the Kerala government has declared 22 April also as a government holiday on the occasion of Eid. According to the calendar, the holiday for Eid is on Friday, April 21. The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr may vary in different parts of the world depending on the sighting of the moon.