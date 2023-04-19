topStoriesenglish2596748
SURYA GRAHAN

LIVE Updates | Surya Grahan 2023 in India: How To Watch Year's First Solar Eclipse; Date, Timing & Other Details

April 20, 2023, will see the first eclipse of the year - a rare hybrid solar eclipse. Hybrid eclipses shift from annular to total due to our planet's curve.

LIVE Blog

The first solar eclipse of the year will take place on April 20, 2023. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, obscuring the view of the Sun from a small part of the Earth, totally or partially. As NASA points out, this only happens occasionally, because the Moon doesn't orbit in the exact same plane as the Sun and Earth do. The time when they are aligned is known as eclipse season, which happens twice a year.  There are several types of eclipses - Total, Annular, Hybrid, and Partial. "In a total eclipse, the Moon entirely blocks the Sun allowing people in the eclipse's path to see the star's corona – outer atmosphere. Total eclipses are the only type where viewers can momentarily remove their eclipse glasses. In an annular eclipse, the Moon perfectly lines up with the Sun but is farther away from the surface of Earth and does not fully cover the Sun's face. Hybrid eclipses shift from annular to total due to our planet's curve. In partial eclipses, the Moon is not fully lined up with the Sun, only partially covering its bright face," shares NASA.

The April 20 solar eclipse is a rare one - a Hybrid solar eclipse that last took place in 2013. While it will not be directly visible from India,  Australia, the Pacific Ocean, East and South Asia, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean will witness the solar eclipse. But Indians can watch the eclipse on TimeAndDate.com's live stream on their YouTube channel from 9:30 pm ET on April 19 (7 am IST on April 20). You can also check out live streams on NASA's YouTube channel.

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates on Surya Grahan 2023.

19 April 2023
19:17 PM

Surya Grahan: From India, This Is How You Can Watch

The eclipse will not be visible in India. But those in India can watch the eclipse on TimeAndDate.com's live stream on their YouTube channel from 9:30 pm ET on April 19 (7 am IST on April 20). You can also check out live streams on NASA's YouTube channel.

19:16 PM

Solar Eclipse 2023 Visibility From Across The Globe

The Hybrid Solar eclipse will be visible in the South Pacific. The moon's shadow will pass across western Australia, East Timor, and Indonesia starting at 9:36 pm ET (7:06 am Thursday) on April 19 and will end at 2:59 am EDT (12:29 pm) the next day. 

19:14 PM

Solar Eclipse 2023: 4 Types Of Surya Grahans

There are several types of eclipses - Total, Annular, Hybrid, and Partial. April 20's solar eclipse will be a Hybrid Eclipse.

19:13 PM

Surya Grahan 2023: A Rare Hybrid Eclipse

The first eclipse is also going to be a rare one - it's a hybrid solar eclipse where the eclipse will shift from a total solar eclipse to an Annular (ring-shaped) eclipse because the moon's shadow will move across the earth's surface.

