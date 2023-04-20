Surya Grahan 2023: 6 Zodiac Signs To Feel The Impact - Are You One Of Them? Check Details

Eclipses have always fascinated mankind and on April 20, the world is witnessing the first eclipse of 2023 - a rare Hybrid solar eclipse. A hybrid eclipse is when there are both Total and Annular (ring-shaped) eclipses - here the eclipse will shift from a Total solar eclipse to an Annular eclipse as the moon's shadow moves across the earth's surface. The hybrid solar eclipse is famously known as the "ring of fire" since a ring is formed when the moon places itself between the Sun and Earth.

In India, astrologers have always believed that eclipses have a special impact on zodiac signs. So of the 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - who all will be affected by 2023's first eclipse? Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, “On April 20th, 2023, a solar eclipse will occur, and it is believed to have a significant impact on six zodiac signs. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn may all experience a shift in their priorities, a sense of introspection and self-discovery, or a new beginning in their career or personal life." Let us take a look at these signs and what they can expect during this event.

Surya Grahan 2023: Impact On Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is known for its assertive and confident nature. During the solar eclipse, Aries may experience a sense of inner conflict and struggle, as their desire for independence and individuality clashes with their need for emotional connection and support from others. This can be a time for introspection and self-reflection, as Aries learns to balance their own needs with the needs of those around them.

Surya Grahan 2023: Impact On Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is an earth sign that is associated with stability, security, and material possessions. During the solar eclipse, Taurus may experience a shift in their priorities, as they begin to question their values and what truly brings them happiness and fulfillment. This can be a time for letting go of material attachments and focusing on building deeper, more meaningful connections with others.

Surya Grahan 2023: Impact On Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is an air sign that is known for its intellect and communication skills. During the solar eclipse, Gemini may experience a heightened sense of intuition and creativity, as they tap into their subconscious mind and explore new ideas and possibilities. This can be a time for taking risks and pursuing their passions, as they discover new ways to express themselves and connect with others.

Surya Grahan 2023: Impact On Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio is a water sign that is associated with intensity, passion, and transformation. During the solar eclipse, Scorpio may experience a deep sense of introspection and self-discovery, as they confront their fears and insecurities and let go of old patterns and habits. This can be a time for healing and growth, as Scorpio learns to embrace their vulnerability and connect with others on a deeper level.

Surya Grahan 2023: Impact On Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is a fire sign that is associated with adventure, optimism, and freedom. During the solar eclipse, Sagittarius may experience a sense of restlessness and discontent, as they question their current path in life and yearn for something more meaningful and fulfilling. This can be a time for exploring new opportunities and taking risks, as Sagittarius learns to embrace uncertainty and follow their heart.

Surya Grahan 2023: Impact On Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn is an earth sign that is associated with ambition, discipline, and practicality. During the solar eclipse, Capricorn may experience a shift in their career or life path, as they reassess their goals and priorities and strive for greater success and fulfillment. This can be a time for taking calculated risks and pursuing their dreams, as Capricorn learns to trust their instincts and follow their passion.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji adds, "While the exact nature of these changes may vary from person to person, one thing is certain: The solar eclipse will be a time of transformation and growth, and it is important for these zodiac signs to approach this event with an open mind and a willingness to embrace the unknown."

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)