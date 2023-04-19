Solar Eclipse 2023: Check Sutak Timings And Know What Precautions To Take

Surya Grahan 2023 Sutak Date and Time: The Sutak Kaal or Sutak period of any solar eclipse begins exactly 12 hours before the eclipse. This is the period during which any auspicious activities, puja, or deeds are prohibited. Not only that but the doors of the temples are also closed during Sutak Kaal.

The first solar eclipse of the year is occurring on April 20, 2023, and will begin one day earlier i.e. on the evening of April 19. In such a case, it is advised that putting tulsi in cooked food before the sutak period begins can save the food from contamination.

Solar Eclipse Sutak Kaal 2023: Timings

The solar eclipse will begin on Thursday, April 20 at 7:50 am. According to religious beliefs, the sutak of a solar eclipse starts exactly 12 hours before the eclipse.

In this way, the Sutak of this solar eclipse will start on 19th April at 7:50 PM and it will end with the end of the eclipse tomorrow i.e. 20th April at 12:29 PM.

Surya Grahan 2023 Sutak Time: City Wise Timing in India

Since the solar eclipse sutak period will begin on the evening of April 19, 2023. Check here the sutak time of New Delhi, Patna, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur and other cities of the country.

Where will the Solar Eclipse on April 20, 2023 be visible?

The first solar eclipse of 2023 is a hybrid eclipse and will be visible in Cambodia, China, America, Solomon Islands, Brunei, Singapore, Thailand, Micronesia, Malaysia, Fiji, Japan, Samoa, Antarctica, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, South Indian Ocean, Vietnam, Taiwan, Papua New Guinea, South Pacific Ocean, Timor, New Zealand.

Solar Eclipse 2023 Sutak Kaal: Do's and Dont's

According to traditional Hindu beliefs, Sutak Kaal or sutak period is considered an inauspicious time with no happy or good deeds to be performed during this time.

DO'S TO FOLLOW

- Sutak Kaal, no auspicious work of any kind, such as house entry, mundan rites, marriage, starting a new job, etc. should be done.

- Neither food should be cooked nor eaten during the sutak kaal and solar eclipse.

- One should neither enter the temple nor touch the idol of God during Sutak Kaal.

- Gold should also not be worn during Sutak Kal.

- Also avoid going out of the house during sutak kaal. This rule should be followed mainly by pregnant women.

DON'TS TO FOLLOW

- During Sutak Kaal you should chant religious mantras.

- In Sutak Kal, you should make donations by making a decision.

- Immediately after the Sutak Kaal ends take bath and go to bed and after that worship god.

- You have to chant the mantras of the Sun God in Sutak Kaal of Surya Eclipse.

- When the sutak period of the solar eclipse ends, first of all, sprinkle Ganga water in the whole house and then purify the images of all the gods and goddesses.

- Kusha or tulsi patra should be put in food and drink items like water, ghee, milk, pickle etc.

- Reading a religious book during Sutak Kaal is considered good.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)