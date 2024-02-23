Magha Purnima 2024: Date, Significance, Rituals And Importance Of Holy Bath - All You Need To Know

Magha Purnima is an important day in the Hindu calendar. Magha Purnima, which is popularly known as Maghi Purnima, is the last and most important day of Magha Mahina. According to Drik Panchang, this day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, devotees hold Satyanarayan Vrat and offer prayers in reverence. Many devotees take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the river Ganga.

On Magha Purnima, also known as the Full Moon Day, devotees pray to the Moon God. It is believed that the month of Magha is special for doing charity work and the last day of the month is Magha Purnima or Maghi Purnima, which is also the most important day of Magha Mahina. Every year, the Magha Mela is held at Sangam - the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of devotees gather there to take part in the Magha Mela festival.

Magha Purnima 2024: Date And Time

Magha Purnima Date: February 24, 2024 (Saturday)

Purnima Tithi Begins: 3:33 PM on February 23, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends: 5:59 PM on February 24, 2024

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Magha Purnima 2024: Significance

An auspicious day for fasting, donating, and distributing food to the needy, Magha Purnima is a holy day in the Hindu calendar. All sorts of things are given as donations on this day - from food, clothing, and ghee to fruits, and jaggery. The day also signifies the conclusion of the pilgrims of Kalp Wasi's month-long penance period. The Kalp Wasi pilgrims are believed to be the most faithful devotees at the Kumbh Mela. These pilgrims vow to live an austere and minimalist life on the banks of the Ganga for a month.

Magha Purnima 2024: Rituals

Every year, the Magha Mela takes place at Sangam, the meeting place of the Yamuna, Ganga, and the fabled Saraswati in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of worshippers congregate to take part in the Magha Mela event. The Magha Purnima ceremonies include a sacred bath at Sangam. It is known as a parv snaan. On this day, devotees worship Guru Bhrasapati in the belief that the Hindu deity Gandharva descends from heaven to Sangam. It is believed that partaking in the holy dip on this day can lessen one's grief and suffering in life.

It is also believed that Ayodhya remains incomplete without taking a bath in the holy Sarayu river. This is the reason why a large number of devotees reach Ayodhya directly after taking a bath in Prayagraj.

