Mauni Amavasya 2024: Date, Significance, Timings - All You Need To Know

Mauni Amavasya 2024: Amavasya means the day of the new moon or no moon when the moon is not visible. According to the North Indian calendar, Mauni Amavasya falls in the middle of Magha month and is also known as Maghi Amavasya. It is an important Hindu festival dedicated to honouring one's ancestors. Apart from their ancestors, devotees on this day worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

Mauni Amavasya 2024: Date And Timings

Mauni Amavasya falls on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 8:02 AM on February 9, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 4:28 AM on February 10, 2024

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Mauni Amavasya 2024: Significance

Mauni Amavasya is also known as Mauni Amavas. It is also the day of silence in Hinduism when people take a pledge to observe one day maun vrat - that is fasting by not uttering a word throughout the day.

Amavasyas have a special significance in Hindu religion. Puja rituals like hawan, pitru dosha puja and pind daan are done on these days. But it's discouraged to perform events such as marriage, engagement, mundan and griha pravesh on amavasyas. It is also believed that Mauni Amavasya is a very auspicious day to take a holy dip or 'snana' in a holy river, especially the Ganga. As Drik Panchang mentions, "It is believed that the water of the most sacred and holy river in Hinduism, the Ganga, turns into the nectar on Mauni Amavasya day. Due to this belief, Mauni Amavasya day is the most important day in the Hindu calendar to take a holy dip in the Ganges."

Overall, Magha month is considered very important in the Hindu calendar. On the day of Mauni Amavasya, tarpan is done in the name of ancestors, which gives them peace. People do charity and take a dip in holy water.