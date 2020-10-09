Navratri 2020: Recite these Mantras of Goddess Durga to fulfill your desires

New Delhi: Devotees worship Goddess Durga in her different avatars of Mahakali, Mahalakshmi and Mahasaraswati during the nine-day long festival of Navratri. They also perform different pujas to seek blessings of Goddess Durga by observing fasts and chanting divine mantras.

The belief is that by chanting Mantras of Goddess Durga fulfill their desire. Let us know here what are the key Mantras that devotees chant to remove their problems and please the Goddess.

Baglamukhi Mantra

If you are troubled by enemies and facing obstacles created by enemies in your life, then you should please Goddess Baglamukhi during Navratri to solve your problems. This sadhana, which destroys any kind of obstacle or enemy, should be done under expert guidance. Chanting of Baglamukhi mantras, the desires of devotees are fulfilled.

Politicians are often said to perform sadhana go for the worship of Goddess Baglamukhi to get success in politics at all the Shaktipeeths in the country. The mantra:

"Om Hleem Bagalaamukhi Sarvadushtaanaam Vaacham Mukham Padam Stambhay Jihvaam Keelay Buddhim Vinaashaay Hring Om Swaha"

Saptashloki Durga

If you are short of time and cannot do extended puja of Goddess Durga at home or at the temple during Navratri, then reciting Saptashloki Durga is the best solution for you. Recitation of Saptashloki Durga fetches you similar benefits that you derive from reciting the Durga Saptashati. You all wishes are fulfilled by reciting Saptashloki Durga 108 times in Navratri.

Shiv Uvach

Devi Thwam Bhakthi Sulabhe, Sarva Karya Vidhayini |

Kalou Hi Karya Sidhyartha Mupaya Broohi Yathnatha ||

Devyuvach

Srunu Deva Pravakshyami , Kalou Sarveshta Sadhanam |

Mayaa Thavaiva Sneha Napya Amba Sthuthi Prakasyathe ||

Viniyogeh

Om Asya Sri Durga Saptha Sloki Manthrasya, Narayana Rishi, Anushtup Chanda,

Sri Maha Kali, Maha Lakshmi, Maha Saraswathyo Devatha, Sri Duga Preethyartham Saptha Sloki Pate Viniyogah

Om Jnaneenaam Api Chethamsi , Devi Bhagwathi Hi Sa,

Baladhakrushya mohaya maha maya prayachathi॥1॥

Durge Smrutha Harasi Bheethimasesha Jantho,

Swasthai Smruthaa Mathi Matheeva Shubha Dhadhasi,

Daridrya Dukha Bhaya Harini Ka Twadhanya,

Sarvopa Kara Karanaya Sadardra Chitha॥2॥

Sarva Mangala Mangalye, Shive, Sarvartha Sadhake,

Saranye Triambike Gowri Narayani Namosthuthe॥3॥

Saranagatha Deenaartha, Parithrana Parayane,

Sarvsyarthi Hare Devi, Narayani Namosthuthe॥4॥

Sarva Swaroope Sarveshe, Sarva Shakthi Samanvithe,

Bhayebhya Sthrahino Devi, Durga Devi Namosthuthe॥5॥

Sarva Badha Prasamanam Trilokyasya Akhileswari,

Evameva Thwaya Karyamasmad Vairi Vinasanam॥6॥

Roganseshanapahamsi Thushta,

Rushta Thu Kaman Sakalan Abheeshtaan,

Twamasreethanaam Na Vipannaranam,

Twamasritha Hyasrayatham Prayanthi.॥7॥

(Courtesy: http://vratautsava.com)

The devotees are advised to take advice of their priest before performing any worship in the upcoming Navratri festival.