Navratri 2021: Shamita Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, other celebs share warm wishes!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, many Bollywood, television celebs took to their social media handles to extend the festival's greetings to their fans.

Today is the first day of Navratri and it marks the auspicious occasion of Shardiya Navratri or Sharad Navratri.

Many celebs such as Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to share warm celebratory posts on the joyous occasion.

Take a look at their tweets:

Here's wishing everyone a joyous #Navratri, filled with lots of happiness and peace! May all your successes and aspirations come true! pic.twitter.com/s5DuxyW7HW — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 7, 2021

आप सभी को नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।माँ दुर्गा हम सबकी रक्षा करे और हमें स्वस्थ रखें। pic.twitter.com/Q33kHsyufp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 7, 2021

The auspicious Navaratras begin today,when Ma Durga resides amongst us for 9 days,showering her blessings& ending with Vijaya Dashami to celebrate the conquest of the evil Mahishasura.May these holy days benefit all of us, bringing peace and happiness to everyone. Happy Navratri! pic.twitter.com/CPxcVeyanR — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 7, 2021

T 4051 - या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्ति-रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥ "नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं" pic.twitter.com/2rExCfvdJC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 6, 2021

Other stars such as Rubina Dilaik, Shamita Shetty, Sushmita Sen and Shilpa Shetty shared their wishes on Instagram.

Check them out:

For the unversed, there are five known types of Navratri falling in a year, out of which Sharad Navratri or Shardiya Navratri is the most significant one.

Shardiya Navratri starts on the pratipada or the first day of the lunar month of Ashwin. The dates of Navratri vary each year depending upon the Hindu Lunar calendar.

On Day 1 of Navratri, goddess Shailputri is worshipped. During these 9 days of festivity, different avatars of goddess Durga are evoked and prayed to. People are dressed in their colourful best to mark the occasion.