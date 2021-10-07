हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navratri 2021

Navratri 2021: Shamita Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, other celebs share warm wishes!

On the first day of Navratri, many Bollywood celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shamita Shetty shared festive greetings on social media.

Navratri 2021: Shamita Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, other celebs share warm wishes!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, many Bollywood, television celebs took to their social media handles to extend the festival's greetings to their fans. 

Today is the first day of Navratri and it marks the auspicious occasion of Shardiya Navratri or Sharad Navratri.

Many celebs such as Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to share warm celebratory posts on the joyous occasion. 

Take a look at their tweets:

Other stars such as Rubina Dilaik, Shamita Shetty, Sushmita Sen and Shilpa Shetty shared their wishes on Instagram.

Check them out:

 

For the unversed, there are five known types of Navratri falling in a year, out of which Sharad Navratri or Shardiya Navratri is the most significant one.

Shardiya Navratri starts on the pratipada or the first day of the lunar month of Ashwin. The dates of Navratri vary each year depending upon the Hindu Lunar calendar.

On Day 1 of Navratri, goddess Shailputri is worshipped. During these 9 days of festivity, different avatars of goddess Durga are evoked and prayed to. People are dressed in their colourful best to mark the occasion.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Navratri 2021Sharad Navratri 2021Amitabh BachchanSushmita SenShamita ShettyNavratri 2021 wishesDussehra 2021Vijayadashami 2021Navratri celebrations
Next
Story

Exclusive: Ideas for stylish festive season outfits on a budget for Navratri 2021

Must Watch

PT9M3S

Exclusive: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav reaches Lakhimpur after violence incident, seeks SC's intervention