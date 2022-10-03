Navratri 2022, Day 8 Maha Ashtami puja vidhi: Maa Mahagauri to end your sufferings on Durga Ashtami, check Kanya puja timings

New Delhi: On October 3, 2022, Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami will be celebrated across the nation. The 8th avatar of goddess Durga - Maa Mahagauri - is worshipped on this day during Navratri. The 9-day long festival marks the victory of good over evil and coincides with Durga Puja which also is massively celebrated with the same spirit annually.

Sharad Navratri began this year on September 26 and will last till October 4th (Navmi) with Dussehra or Vijayadashami on the 5th respectively.

NAVRATRI 2022: MAA MAHAGAURI PUJA

Devotees worship Mata Mahagauri on the 8th day of Navratri. She is an avatar of Devi Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva. Unlike goddess Kalaratri, who is ferocious, Maha Gauri is calm and compassionate. She is depicted in white clothes and mounted on a bull. It is believed that anyone who worships the goddess gets relief from all the suffering.

The goddess in this avatar has four hands, and her right arm is in the pose of allaying fear while her right lower hand holds a trident in it. In her left upper arm, Mahagauri holds a tambourine (damaru) and the lower one is in the form of a blessing. She is mounted on a bull, lion or tiger.

The hands can be seen holding a trident, lotus, and drum, while the fourth is in a blessing gesture. The lotus is sometimes replaced with a rosary. She rides a white bull and is seen wearing white clothes.

Her weapons include Trident, Tambourine (Damaru), Abhayamudra, and Varada mudra respectively.

KANYA (KANJAK) OR KUMARI PUJA TIMINGS

Kumari Puja on Monday, October 3, 2022

Durgashtami on Monday, October 3, 2022

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 06:47 PM on Oct 02, 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 04:37 PM on Oct 03, 2022

(according to drikpanchang.com)

CHANT MAHAGAURI MANTRAS:

ॐ देवी महागौर्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥

श्वेते वृषे समारुढा श्वेताम्बरधरा शुचिः।

महागौरी शुभं दघान्महादेवप्रमोददा॥

Shweta Vrishe Samarudha Shwetambardhara Shuchi

Maha Gauri Shubham Dadhyana Mahadev Pramodda

DHYANA MANTRA:

पूर्णन्दु निभां गौरी सोमचक्रस्थितां अष्टमं महागौरी त्रिनेत्राम्।

वराभीतिकरां त्रिशूल डमरूधरां महागौरी भजेम्॥

Poornandu Nibhaan Gauri Somachakrasthitaan Ashtaman Mahagauri Trinetraam

Varaabheetikaraan Trishool Damaroodharaan Mahagauti Bhajem

Mahagauri is white in colour, therefore the name - Maha means great and Gauri stands for the colour white.

MAHA ASHTAMI OR DURGA ASHTAMI PUJA VIDHI

The day begins with a bath, wearing new clothes and praying to the goddess in her Mahagauri avatar. After the puja is done, the traditional bhog or prasad of puri, halwa and black chana (black chickpeas) is offered to the goddess along with red chunari, bangles, and all the cosmetic items such as Mehendi cone, vermillion etc amongst other things.

Kanjak puja or Kanya puja is a much revered ritual of Navratri. It is performed by all those who observe fasts during the festival. It is only after offering prayers to the 9 little girls, called Kanjaks, who are called at home and offered the bhog along with some gift, red chunari, bangles, or money as a token of love, the devotee breaks the fast.

Also, along with 9 little girls, prayers are also offered to one young boy, who also gets the bhog and presents.

Here's wishing Happy Navratri and Durga Pujo to all!



