Netaji Birth Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Quotes By Subhash Chandra Bose

January 23 is the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji. Throughout his life, Netaji - who was born on January 23, 1897, in a Bengali family in Cuttack, Odisha - fought for the independence and honour of his nation. In 1942, when Bose was in Germany, he was conferred the honourable title of 'Netaji', which means 'Revered Leader' in Hindi. The title was conferred to him not just by the Indian soldiers at the Azad Hind Fauj, but also by both German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau for India in Berlin.

Parakram Diwas: Inspiring Quotes By Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

On the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, here are 10 of his famous quotes:

1. "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!"

2. "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."

3. "Freedom is not given, it is taken."

4. "The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are."

5. "Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth."

6. "Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken."

7. "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."

8. "It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood. The freedom that we shall win through our sacrifice and exertions, we shall be able to preserve with our own strength."

9. "Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

10. "The true source of rights is duty. If we all discharge our duties, rights will not be far to seek."