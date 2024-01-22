The day the nation has been eagerly awaiting for months is finally here. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will take place today, January 22, 2024. The idol of Ram Lalla has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone

"In the vast tapestry of Hindu mythology, Lord Rama stands as a towering symbol of virtue, righteousness, and unwavering commitment to duty. His life, chronicled in the ancient epic Ramayana, serves as a beacon of wisdom, offering profound insights that transcend time and resonate with the challenges and triumphs of our own lives," says Ritesh Rawal, an Indian Changemaker and Entrepreneur. Below, he decodes 10 invaluable lessons from the illustrious life of Lord Rama.

Life Lessons To Learn From Lord Rama

Ritesh Rawal lists the 10 lessons that one can imbibe from Lord Rama's life:

1. Dharma: The Guiding Light

Lord Rama's life epitomises the concept of dharma, the righteous path. His commitment to upholding moral and ethical values in the face of adversity teaches us the importance of adhering to our principles. In our complex world, navigating the labyrinth of choices becomes simpler when guided by the unwavering light of dharma.

2. Loyalty And Devotion: The Power Of Relationships

Rama's unshakable bond with his devoted wife, Sita, and his loyal companion, Hanuman, reflects the profound strength embedded in genuine relationships. In a world often marked by transience, Lord Rama's commitment to his loved ones teaches us the enduring power of loyalty and devotion.

3. Resilience In Adversity: A Test Of Character

Lord Rama faced numerous trials, from exile to the abduction of Sita. Yet, he maintained equanimity and resilience, demonstrating that one's true character is revealed during times of adversity. His ability to face challenges with grace and composure serves as an enduring lesson in fortitude.

4. Leadership: Balancing Power With Compassion

As the prince of Ayodhya, Lord Rama embodied the qualities of an exemplary leader. His reign was characterised by a delicate balance of power and compassion, showcasing that effective leadership stems from a deep sense of empathy and responsibility towards those under one's charge.

5. Filial Piety: Reverence For Parents

Lord Rama's unwavering respect and obedience to his father, King Dasharatha, exemplify the significance of filial piety. In an era where familial bonds are often strained, Rama's devotion to his parents serves as a poignant reminder of the timeless value of honouring and cherishing our familial relationships.

6. Humility: A Crown Of Virtue

Despite being a divine prince, Lord Rama adorned the crown of humility. His interactions with sages, animals, and even adversaries reflected a humble demeanour. In a world enamoured by grandiosity, Rama's humility teaches us that true greatness lies in modesty and genuine regard for others.

7. Unwavering Truthfulness: The Pillar Of Integrity

Rama's commitment to truthfulness, even when faced with the most challenging dilemmas, underscores the importance of unwavering integrity. His life teaches us that, in the face of moral ambiguity, holding steadfast to truth becomes the anchor that guides us through life's tumultuous waters.

8. Forgiveness And Compassion: Liberating The Soul

Lord Rama's magnanimity in forgiving even those who wronged him, such as Ravana, demonstrates the transformative power of forgiveness. His ability to extend compassion even to adversaries reminds us that forgiveness is not a sign of weakness but a liberating force that nourishes the soul.

9. Duty Above Desire: Sacrifice For A Higher Cause

Rama's acceptance of exile to fulfil his father's promise exemplifies the principle of duty above desire. His selfless sacrifice teaches us that true fulfilment lies in honouring commitments and putting the needs of others before our desires.

10. Spiritual Consciousness: The Ultimate Quest

Beyond the realm of worldly duties, Lord Rama's life embodies the quest for spiritual consciousness. His unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu and his adherence to righteous living serve as an inspiration for those seeking a deeper connection with the divine.

"In conclusion, the life of Lord Rama is a treasure trove of timeless lessons that transcend religious and cultural boundaries. As we navigate the intricate tapestry of our own lives, the virtues exemplified by Rama offer a compass, guiding us toward a more meaningful and purposeful existence," says Rawal.