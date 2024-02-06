Numerology Compatibility: Who Is Your Ideal Valentine - Check Here

In Numerology or Ankjyotish, each number from 1 to 9 is linked with the energies of a planet. These energies influence the personality of an individual and these numbers are known as the Personality Numbers. "A personality number is calculated by the date you were born," says numerologist Akanssha Sehgal of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu founded by Chairman Gurudev Shrie Kashyap. Personality numbers say a lot about your love life and potential partners too. In this article, Akansha Segal suggests tips to improve your relationship and which personality number will be compatible with yours. Read on.

Numerology: Personality Numbers And Their Valentines

Akansha Segal predicts which numbers are most compatible with each other:

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, 28)

Valentine For Personality Number 1: Personality Numbers 3, 7, 9

Personality Number 1 is ruled by the Sun and has leadership qualities. This number is often attracted to 4 and 7. However, it is most compatible with numbers 3, 7 and 9. These people may have difficulty understanding personality numbers 6 and 8 because of their different thought processes and energies.

Tip: When looking for a relationship, look for someone who cares about you. Number 1 is like wood, the more you are watered the more you will grow.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, 29)

Valentine For Personality Number 2: Personality Numbers 1, 3, 5

The lord of this number is the Moon. They make good partners with 1s and 5s. They also have good compatibility with 1 and 3. They are often attracted to 7, 8 and 4; towards whom they are neutral. There may be problems with numbers 4 and 6 due to the high emotional quotient.

Tip: Being ruled by the Moon, you are sometimes sensitive to emotions so when looking for a relationship, look for someone who can provide you with emotional stability.

Number 3 (Born on 3, 12, 21, 30)

Valentine For Personality Number 3: Personality Numbers 1 to 9

Ruled by Jupiter, Personality number 3 is considered a good advisor. They are compatible with almost all numbers. But one should be careful with numbers 4 and 6 because number 3 may get attracted towards them but there may be difficulty in understanding later.

Tip: This number often advises others. Sometimes, to make your relationship meaningful, make fun and entertainment also a part of your relationship.

Number 4 (Born on 4, 13, 22, 31)

Valentine For Personality Number 4: Personality Numbers 1,5,6,7

Those with Personality Number 4 are courageous. This number is Ruled by Rahu or North Lunar Node. Personality Numbers such as 1,5,6,7 become their good partners. Although they are neutral with the 8, they may have deep, unspoken feelings for 8 too.

Tip: Being ruled by Rahu, they violate all the norms. So, it is advised to find an understanding and forgiving partner because sometimes your words may be misunderstood and you just need someone to say "I hear you".

Number 5 (Born on 4, 14, 23)

Valentine For Personality Number 5: Personality Numbers 1, 2, 3, 5, 8

Ruled by Mercury, it is a balanced number. Most compatible with 1, 2, 3, 5, 8. Often attracted to the number 9. Being balanced within itself, this number has no enemy numbers.

Tip: So, if your personality number is 5 then you should take your relationship slow. Try to develop a deeper understanding with the other person.

Number 6 (Born on 6, 15, 24)

Valentine For Personality Number 6: Personality Numbers 4, 5, 7

Personality number 6 is ruled by Venus. This is a number of sharp brains and luxury. These people are born to be loved and more family oriented. Most compatible with 4, 5, 7. Often attracted to 1, 3 and 2 with whom they are neutral. Should be cautious with 9.

Tip: Ruled by Venus and attracted towards luxury and all pretty things, you may attract a lot of relationships. So, go with the flow and make meaningful connections.

Number 7 (Born on 7, 16, 25)

Valentine For Personality Number 7: Personality Numbers 4, 5, 6, 8

Personality number 7 is the number of Ketu; South Node or the Moon's shadow. Since Ketu has no head, it often takes the shadow of whoever it is attached to. Most compatible with 4, 5, 6, 8. Often attracted to 3. There is no enemy number for 7, although they should be a little wary of number 1.

Tip: Avoid doubt and excessive self-searching in relationships. Respect your partner's space and freedom. Try to find a down to earth person to spend your life with.

Number 8 (Born on 8, 17, 26)

Valentine For Personality Number 8: Personality Numbers 3, 5, 6, 7

The personality Number 8, ruled by Saturn, is very disciplined. Most compatible with 3, 5, 6, 7. They are attracted to 2 and 9 with whom they remain neutral.

Tip: You are advised to pay attention to your relationship with personality numbers 4 and 9. Take time to understand them because this can either go very well or give you nightmares.

Number 9 (Born on 9, 18, 27)

Valentine For Personality Number 9: Personality Numbers 1, 3, 5, 7

Ruled by Mars, personality number 9 is humanitarian and aggressive in nature. These are considered as good commanders and have leading qualities. Most compatible with 1, 3, 5, 7. Can be attracted to 2.

Tip: It is advised, when in a relationship, keep your ego aside. Establish a mutual understanding in your relationship and open up your channel of communication with your partner.