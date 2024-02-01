Valentine’s Day, celebrated every year on February 14, is a special day for lovers to express their love. However, the way of expression can vary from person to person because every human being is connected to a zodiac sign. Kalpana Sharma, astrologer of All India Institute of Occult Science, says, "Each zodiac sign has a unique quality which makes them special. Their expressions, way of communication, emotions, creativity etc. make them different." Ahead of Valentine's Day 2024, Sharma identifies five signs as the 'Most Kind Zodiac Signs'. Read to know more.

Pieces

People born under this zodiac are very emotional, affectionate and kind souls. They are very sensitive to the feelings of their partner and very romantic too. They are understanding and compassionate. Being very creative, the person will plan a very creative way of expressing this love this Valentine's Week. They will make each day very special for their partner. Youngsters, who propose to their Valentine, are likely to meet with success. Jupiter is expanding a loving relationship by aspecting Venus. Pisceans will make the most of this romantic Valentine's Day.

Aries

Being a fiery element, Arians are very enthusiastic about expressing their love for their partner. People born under this Zodiac are courageous and they will not hesitate to plan the utmost adventurous way of expression for their partner. People will achieve success and gain in efforts to make their life the most happy and romantic. There is a transit of planet Venus in the 9th house, the house of Destiny. Jupiter is aspecting and making relationships the most profound. Surprise gifts each day will make the partner extremely happy. As they are very adventurous, they can plan outstation celebrations filled with warmth and affection.

Sagittarius

People born under this zodiac are very true to their partners. They are very balanced in their approach and are idealistic, but possess a sense of humour. The transit of planets is making them very romantic and caring towards their partner. Very intelligently, couples will plan surprise ways of expressing their love. Couples will be understanding about each other and have a true sense of love. Jupiter is looking at Venus, showing signs of warm relationships. With profound thoughts, they will make their relationship more strong and loving.

Scorpio

Scorpions are highly energetic, passionate and focused people. They are well aware of their partner's likes and dislikes. Being intuitive as well, they will surely make their partner happy and have a good romantic life. Jupiter is expanding its relationship with its partner sitting in the second house which is connected with the fourth house of Saturn. Hence this couple will have a deeper, affectionate and understating relationship with each other.

Libra:

People of this Zodiac are very peace-loving. Partnership is very important for them. As they are prone to fantasy, they keep planning to give the most romantic moments to their partner. They cooperate with their partner and keep them happy. They don’t tend to have conflict in their relationship, hence they maintain balance to have a happy relationship with their partner. Efforts put in by the couple will create a sense of harmony in their expression of love.



