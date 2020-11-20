On Chhath Puja 2020, Bhojpuri stars Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Anjana Singh wish fans, share pics!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja 2020, top Bhojpuri stars including Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Anjana Singh and Rani Chatterjee wished fans on social media.

They took to Instagram and posted pictures, dressed in festive wear. Take a look:

Chhath Puja is dedicated to Sun God (Surya Dev). On this day, devotees offer prayers to Surya Dev, his consort Usha and Pratusha (Chhathi Maiya) respectively.

This year, Chhath Puja began from November 18 and will last till 21st of this month.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in the country but predominantly it is the major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God).

The sunrise and sunset timings hold great significance during this four-day-long festival. The main day of the festival includes Chhath Pujan and Sandhya Arghya on Shashthi.

This year, the celebrations will be low-key due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Keeping the COVID-19 outbreak in consideration, social distancing and wearing of masks, gloves have been a must in all festivities.