On Friendship Day, let’s take a moment to acknowledge our work friends

Whoever said you cannot make friends at your workplace, never looked beyond the rat race. It is true that some of your closest friends are from your schools and colleges but can you deny the fact that office would not have been same without that person you look forward to meeting every single morning when you step inside the premises.

For a very long duration, you stick to being just colleagues because you are made to believe that nobody is your friend in the office. It’s only when you open up a little about yourself every day and see them do the same, you realise that you are certainly more than just colleagues.

Whether you admit it or not, you spend the better part of your day with your office colleagues. They get to know every minute thing about you, your dislike for a particular person, your taste in food, your preference between tea and coffee because they see you more than any of your friends do. In some cases, they can even tell how you will react to a certain situation because they have read you better than anyone else has ever had.

Remember when in college, your best friend took leave and didn’t tell you about it? It would be harsh if you don’t admit that you go through the same emotions when your work bestie takes an impromptu leave. Because your coffee breaks and lunch breaks would absolutely mean nothing without a gossip session with your work bestie.

Office, despite the seriousness it brings along with its name, is a great place to bond because there you meet people similar interests, similar struggles and also have a similar way of going about things hence there are higher chances of finding your BFF in your workplace.

Although you see colleagues nine hours a day, it is never a bad idea to hang out with them outside the office because why not strengthen the bond that is certainly for keeps and has so much potential to make it to some of your best memories.

However, the worst part strikes when one of your favorite colleagues move out to explore better opportunities. That is nothing less than heartbreak because you were so used to seeing them in the office that you are now left to wonder how will you function without them being around. Bouts of insecurity grip your mind because you don’t know when you will see them again or whether you will get a chance to work with them again or not.

However, despite all the meltdowns, you put up a brave front and plan their farewell party because you will if you don’t! And it goes without saying that, you want their last day in office to be a memorable one!

So be very grateful if you have found your friends in your colleagues. Enjoy while the soiree lasts!