Onam 2022: Date, history, significance, and other details about the festival

The Onam Festival, which celebrates the legendary King Mahabali's return home, takes place in the Malay month of Chingam (Aug.–Sep.). The four main days of Onam celebrations will be celebrated from August 30 to September 8 this year. Onam is marked by the harvest season of the standing crops.

Onam 2022: Significance

The Onam festival commemorates King Mahabali's return home as well as the emergence of Vishnu's Vamana avatar. Women of Kerela make vibrant flower carpets in front of their homes (Pookkalam or rangoli) for the Onam festival. Onakkodi, new clothing, is also worn by people, and one can witness people participating in a variety of ceremonies including famous boat races. Atham day marks the start of Onam, which lasts for the following ten days till Thiruvonam day.

Onam 2022: History

According to Mythology, King Mahabali was the greatest king of Kerala. According to ancient texts, it was thought that the people of Kerala had the best time, were prosperous, and were dominated everywhere throughout his reign. Lord Vishnu once visited King Mahabali in the form of Vamana. Lord Vishnu requested ownership rights over a plot of land that was "three paces" in size from King.

When the king granted this wish, the Vamana avtar swelled in size and quickly covered the entire area. Mahabali provided his own head as payment for the third and last stage in order to uphold his pledge and honour. Lord Vishnu was moved by the act and granted Mahabali the blessing that he would come to his realm once a year.

Onam 2022: Rituals

DAY 1- Athan (the day when King Mahabali prepares to go from Heaven to his kingdom on Earth)

DAY 2- Chithira (the day when a carpet of flowers is made called Onam Pookalam)

DAY 3- The Chodhi Pookkalam (the day when another layer is added to the carpet of flowers using four to five types of flowers)

DAY 4- Visakam (The fourth day of the celebration) On this day, various tournaments start)

DAY 5- Anizham (the fifth day of the festival when preparations for the boat race takes place)

DAY 6- Thriketa (the festival holidays begin from this day)

DAY 7- Moolam (special pujas are performed in temples)

DAY 8- Pooradam (On this day, Vamana and King Mahabali's idols are erected in homes)

DAY 9- Uthradom (On this day, Mahabali enters Kerala)

DAY 10- Thiruvonam (This is the most important day when King Mahabali is welcomed by the people of Kerala with full delight and reverence)

The festival is celebrated with great pomp among Keralites across the nation and the world.

